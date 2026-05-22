Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Weekend: Memu Copulam To Warrant — Films, Web Series To Watch

South Indian cinema fans have an exciting weekend ahead with fresh OTT releases. From the rural comedy Memu Copulam to the intense crime thrillers Sesha 2016 and Warrant, this week's lineup offers a perfect mix of entertainment across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Here's a guide to Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada OTT releases you can watch this weekend:

Memu Copulam (ZEE5)

Memu Copulam is a Telugu comedy-mystery web series revolving around a prized rooster named Salaar Raju, which mysteriously disappears just before a major cockfighting tournament. The case is handed over to two inexperienced village police constables, Ravi Sotari and Mohan Sotari.

What begins as a simple search for a missing rooster soon turns into a bigger conspiracy with hidden truths and unexpected twists.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Film Earns Big, Mints This Amount — Check Details

Packed with comical moments, satire, and funny characters, the series follows the chaotic investigation as they unintentionally uncover some village drama.

Streaming from May 22

Warrant (ZEE5)

Warrant is a gripping Tamil crime thriller set in the popular Vilangu universe. The series follows the dramatic transformation of Koattai Karuppasamy, a once soft-spoken and compassionate constable.

Karuppasamy undergoes a major change after being repeatedly mocked for his kindness. He evolves into a ruthless enforcer of justice. The show dives deep into themes of identity and power as his former colleagues and the public struggle to decide whether he is a true provider of justice or a threat.

Streaming from May 22

Shesha 2016 (Sun NXT)

Shesha 2016 is a bilingual crime thriller directed by Pradeep Arasikere. The story explores a moral dilemma that escalates into a brutal struggle for survival, with challenges arising through the night. The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and Malayalam.

Released in theatres on March 6, 2026, the movie features Devaraj as Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pramod Shetty as ASI Anthony Varghese, and John Kaippallil as SI Das R. Shesha 2016 is an intense and thought-provoking crime thriller that unfolds a gripping, multi-layered narrative filled with high drama, suspense, and powerful character-driven moments.

Streaming from May 22

ALSO READ: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan Film's Trailer Launch Called Off Amid Legal Row

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.