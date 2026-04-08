The Boys Season 5 Release: Episodes, Date, Time, Recap; Where To Watch In India?

The wait is almost over for fans of The Boys as the hit superhero satire returns with its fifth and final season this week. The series, known for its dark take on superheroes, referred to as 'Supes, is gearing up for an explosive conclusion.

What Happened Earlier?

Season 4 ended on a dark and intense note. Homelander tightened his grip on power with the help of Sister Sage, while Victoria Neuman moved closer to becoming Vice President, secretly working with Vought International.

Billy Butcher, battling a fatal condition, gained new powers and killed Neuman before disappearing with a deadly anti-Supe virus.

Meanwhile, Ryan, Homelander's son, was left emotionally shaken after killing Grace Mallory. Hughie, Mother's Milk and Frenchie were captured, while Starlight tried to build a resistance as the country slipped into chaos under martial law.

The spin-off Gen V added to the story, with young Supes eventually joining forces with Starlight against Homelander.

What Season 5 Is About?

The final season raises the stakes even higher. Homelander is now in complete control, ruling in his own unpredictable way. Several members of The Boys are imprisoned, and the resistance is struggling to survive.

Butcher returns with a dangerous plan — using the virus to destroy all Supes. His actions could change everything, setting the stage for a final showdown that will decide the fate of both Supes and humans.

Full Episode Schedule

The final season will have 8 episodes in total:

Episodes 1, 2 – April 8

Episode 3 – April 15

Episode 4 – April 22

Episode 5 – April 29

Episode 6 – May 6

Episode 7 – May 13

Episode 8 – May 20

Cast Of Season 5

The final season features a strong ensemble cast including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Daveed Diggs.

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Final Chapter Begins

Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys has built a strong fanbase over the years.

Now, with Season 5, the story heads toward its biggest and most dramatic ending yet.

Release Date, Time

Season 5 will premiere on April 8 on Amazon Prime Video with two episodes releasing together. After that, new episodes will drop every Wednesday.

The premiere goes live across in India from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Watch The Trailer Here

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