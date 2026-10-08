Reporting Live Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Parineeti Chopra-Led Thriller?

Reporting Live follows two journalists whose search for the truth leads them into a dangerous investigation, putting their lives at risk

Reporting Live Story

Reporting Live follows Sandhya, an ambitious reporter, and Vinod, her photojournalist colleague, who set out to investigate a promising lead. Their work takes them into an illegal sand-mining operation controlled by a powerful network.

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As they continue their investigation, Sandhya and Vinod uncover more about the people running the trade, known as "brown gold" in the film. Their findings put them on the radar of a ruthless syndicate that wants to keep its activities away from public attention.

When Journalism Turns Dangerous

The situation becomes more serious as Sandhya and Vinod come closer to exposing the network. They face threats and intimidation, making it difficult for them to continue their work safely.

The film highlights the risks that can come with investigative journalism, particularly when reporters take on powerful interests. For Sandhya and Vinod, completing their assignment means dealing with pressure and danger while refusing to give up on their pursuit of the story.

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Reporting Live Cast And Crew

Parineeti Chopra leads the cast of Reporting Live, with Deven Bhojani and Saswata Chatterjee also appearing in the film. The ensemble includes Adil Hussain, Sameer Kochhar, Nassar, Amol Palekar, Pitobash, Prachee Shah, Geeta Agrawal Sharma and Shekhar Suman.

Dhruv Tripathi has directed the film and co-written it with Mihir Jadhav. Shyam Salgaonkar is the editor. Joshua Shirsath and Partha Kiran Thakur have produced the project, while Amit J Chaudhary is the line producer. The film is backed by Old Monk Entertainment.

Why This Release Matters For Parineeti Chopra

Reporting Live marks another thriller in Parineeti Chopra's recent OTT lineup after her debut with Netflix's Shaque: Trust No One. In Shaque, she portrayed a mother dealing with grief and determination.

Her role in Reporting Live is different, as she steps into the role of a journalist working on a challenging story. The two projects give Chopra the opportunity to take on contrasting characters while remaining within the thriller genre.

Reporting Live Release Date

Reporting Live is set to premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2026. With its focus on investigative reporting, threats and a dangerous criminal network, the film presents a story centred on the risks that can accompany the pursuit of a major news story.

Watch Trailer Here:

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