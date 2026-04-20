OTT Releases This Week: From Apex To 24 Season 3 — Movies, Series To Watch

English titles clearly take the lead in this week's OTT lineup, with fewer Hindi picks in the mix. Still, there's plenty to watch this week across genres. Here's the listicles below:

1. Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event (Discovery+)

A revealing English docuseries that dives into the dark side of the late '90s and early 2000s boy band era. Executive produced by Joey Fatone, it features honest interviews with stars like Lance Bass and Nick Lachey, exposing fame, exploitation, and behind-the-scenes struggles.

Streaming from April 20

2. Funny AF with Kevin Hart (Netflix)

In this English comedy competition, Kevin Hart mentors rising comedians through real-life challenges like open mics and tough crowd reactions. A fun, relatable show for anyone who loves stand-up and hustle stories.

Streaming from April 20

3. Kevin (Prime Video)

This quirky English animated comedy, created by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert, follows a pampered cat who leaves his owners after their breakup and struggles to survive in the real world. Funny, weird, and oddly emotional.

Streaming from April 20

4. Unchosen (Netflix)

A gripping English thriller starring Molly Windsor and Asa Butterfield. It follows a woman in a strict religious community whose life spirals after she falls for an escaped prisoner. Dark, emotional, and intense.

Streaming from April 21

5. Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill (Netflix)

Part of the Untold series, this English true-crime documentary explores a shocking real-life shooting case through interviews and unseen evidence. Perfect for viewers who enjoy real crime stories.

Streaming from April 21

6. Criminal Record Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, this English crime drama follows two detectives forced to work together on a dangerous case involving a political murder and extremist network.

Streaming from April 22

7. Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders (Prime Video)

This English documentary revisits a chilling serial killer case, focusing on investigation breakthroughs and emotional stories from victims' families. A serious and detailed watch.

Streaming from April 22

8. This Is a Gardening Show (Netflix)

Led by Zach Galifianakis, this English series mixes humour with gardening basics. It's messy, funny, and relatable for anyone trying something new and failing along the way.

Streaming from April 22

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9. Flunked Season 1 (Netflix)

A fun English comedy about a clever conman forced to pose as a school teacher to avoid jail. Chaos follows as he deals with students, his past, and a hidden mission.

Streaming from April 23

10. Running Point Season 2 (Netflix)

Starring Kate Hudson, this English series follows a woman managing a basketball team while dealing with family drama and power struggles. A mix of sports, comedy, and workplace chaos.

Streaming from April 23

11. Stranger Things: Tales from '85 (Netflix)

Created by The Duffer Brothers, this English animated spin-off explores smaller supernatural events in Hawkins during 1985. Nostalgic, spooky, and perfect for fans of the original series.

Streaming from April 23

12. Apex (Netflix)

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, this English survival thriller stars Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton in a deadly cat-and-mouse chase in the wilderness. Intense and gripping.

Streaming from April 24

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13. Marty Supreme (Prime Video)

An English drama starring Timothée Chalamet as a man chasing his dream of becoming a table tennis champion. A story of ambition and struggle.

Streaming from April 24

14. 24 Season 3 (JioHotstar)

This Hindi action thriller, starring Anil Kapoor, follows an anti-terror agent racing against time to stop a deadly mission while saving his kidnapped daughter. Fast-paced and intense.

Streaming from April 24

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