Who Was Chuck Norris? Iconic Action Star Dies At 86, Family Issues Statement

Chuck Norris, the iconic Hollywood action star who was known for his martial arts expertise and powerful screen presence in films and television series like Missing in Action and Walker, Texas Ranger, has died at the age of 86, his family said on Friday.

Norris reportedly died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. While the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, the family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Norris was a celebrated figure in both Hollywood and the martial arts world, holding black belts in multiple disciplines, including karate, taekwondo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He rose to fame with films like Missing in Action, The Delta Force, and Code of Silence, and later became a household name with the long-running television series Walker, Texas Ranger. Over the decades, he built a legacy as a symbol of strength, discipline, and resilience.

In a statement shared on his official Instagram account, his family wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends," they added.

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