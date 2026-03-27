End Of Spider-Verse? Sony Pictures Confirms Miles Morales Trilogy Will Conclude In 2027

Sony Pictures has officially confirmed that one of its biggest animated franchises is about to conclude. After years of animation and success, Sony has announced that the Spider-Verse franchise is coming to an end.

Sony and Marvel's connection to Spider-Man has only invented new ideas and concepts. While Marvel took different turns with the character of Spider-Man by connecting it to its own multiversal saga, Sony experimented with its own style of animations, characters, and concepts.

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Sony Pictures' confirmation of the end of the core marks a strategic turn for the studio. The first two films of the trilogy had their own success stories, including an Oscar for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for the Best Animated Feature and a record-breaking theatrical run for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse will officially close the chapter.

This does not mean Sony is closing the complete chapter; it is, however, shifting in its superhero strategy. The shift, or "reboot" as reported by the CEO of Sony, Tom Rothman, is set to explore more. After a weak response from the audience for projects like Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter, Sony faced criticism for its inconsistency in the project. With new introductions of characters, people felt there was no emotional connection to the universe.

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With the release of the final part, Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse on June 18, 2027, Sony is already set to shift its strategy towards live-action projects.

Spider-Noir series is a live-action series featuring Nicolas Cage as the main lead. It is based on a character set in the 1930s, named Ben Reilly, who is a private investigator. Being the only superhero of New York City, Ben has to face struggles and tragedies. The live-action series is debuting digitally with a global release on May 27, 2026, on Prime Video.

As per reports, solo films like Spider-Gwen and a Spider-Punk project were confirmed to be under development by Sony Pictures. These characters will lead their own stories without being tied to the main Miles Morales story.

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