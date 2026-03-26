Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: HBO Unveils Official Teaser — Check Release Date

Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton take on the iconic roles of Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, completing the central trio alongside Harry.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: HBO Unveils Official Teaser — Check Release Date
Screengrab from the trailer
  • HBO released the highly anticipated first teaser of the Harry Potter series, showing Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in a Gryffindor robe at Hogwarts.
  • The series adapts J.K. Rowling’s globally popular novels, with eight movies having grossed over $7 billion.
  • HBO plans bi-annual seasons for this huge-budget, world-building series, shot in the UK since last summe
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

HBO released on Wednesday the first teaser of the upcoming Harry Potter TV series after the first look a day ago.

The first look of the series depicted the main character Harry Potter, played by Dominic McLaughlin, walking toward his wizard school Hogwarts' Quidditch pitch on a snowy landscape, covered in a Gryffindor robe.

"A new era of Hogwarts begins. The HBO Original series Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres this Christmas," HBO said.

With the release of the teaser, HBO has marked a pivotal moment in its biggest streaming event yet, following several years of developing an adaptation of the Harry Potter books, with the investment of Warner Bros that revived the wizarding world for Potter fans.

Harry Potter is a globally renowned novel written by JK Rowling, consisting of seven fantasy novels and having sold more than 600 million copies worldwide. After its eight movie adaptations, which recorded a success of grossing $7 billion-plus, the series is expected to break all previous records.

Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton take on the iconic roles of Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, completing the central trio alongside Harry. Nick Frost will play Hagrid and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, with Janet McTeer portraying Professor McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu stepping into the role of Severus Snape.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Casey Bloys, chief executive officer of HBO and Max content, said the huge-budget series cannot be released every year: "You have to balance it. For some of the bigger shows like Harry Potter or House of the Dragon, or The Last of Us, huge world-building shows, it would be nice to have those on an annual basis. But from a production point of view, it's just not possible." He added, "Harry Potter will seemingly follow in their footsteps and likely debut new seasons bi-annually."

The shoot of the Harry Potter series has been in process since last summer in the UK.

Watch The Teaser Here

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's Grand 'Varanasi' Set Unveiled: Theatrical Release Planned In 2027

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: HBO Unveils Official Teaser — Check Release Date

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: HBO Unveils Official Teaser — Check Release Date

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source