Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: HBO Unveils Official Teaser — Check Release Date

HBO released on Wednesday the first teaser of the upcoming Harry Potter TV series after the first look a day ago.

The first look of the series depicted the main character Harry Potter, played by Dominic McLaughlin, walking toward his wizard school Hogwarts' Quidditch pitch on a snowy landscape, covered in a Gryffindor robe.

"A new era of Hogwarts begins. The HBO Original series Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres this Christmas," HBO said.

With the release of the teaser, HBO has marked a pivotal moment in its biggest streaming event yet, following several years of developing an adaptation of the Harry Potter books, with the investment of Warner Bros that revived the wizarding world for Potter fans.

Harry Potter is a globally renowned novel written by JK Rowling, consisting of seven fantasy novels and having sold more than 600 million copies worldwide. After its eight movie adaptations, which recorded a success of grossing $7 billion-plus, the series is expected to break all previous records.

Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton take on the iconic roles of Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, completing the central trio alongside Harry. Nick Frost will play Hagrid and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, with Janet McTeer portraying Professor McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu stepping into the role of Severus Snape.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Casey Bloys, chief executive officer of HBO and Max content, said the huge-budget series cannot be released every year: "You have to balance it. For some of the bigger shows like Harry Potter or House of the Dragon, or The Last of Us, huge world-building shows, it would be nice to have those on an annual basis. But from a production point of view, it's just not possible." He added, "Harry Potter will seemingly follow in their footsteps and likely debut new seasons bi-annually."

The shoot of the Harry Potter series has been in process since last summer in the UK.

Watch The Teaser Here

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's Grand 'Varanasi' Set Unveiled: Theatrical Release Planned In 2027

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.