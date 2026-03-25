The Punisher: One Last Kill Release Date Out: Check When, Where To Watch, Cast, Plot And Other Details

The long-awaited return of Frank Castle has finally been confirmed. Marvel Television has released a poster of the special presentation with the title, The Punisher One Last Kill, locking the premiere for May 12.

Jon Bernthal's return as Frank Castle (Punisher) in The Punisher: One Last Kill marks his first solo vigilante appearance since 2019. He initially featured in Marvel's The Punisher on Netflix, which had 2 seasons from 2017 to 2019. Later, Frank Castle was introduced in Daredevil Season 2. Moreover, his character also featured in Daredevil: Born Again in 2025, joining hands with Charlie Cox's Daredevil to fight the threats of Hell's Kitchen.

Marvel Studios has officially announced the Special Presentation of The Punisher with a poster featuring an intense look from Frank Castle. The black and white poster shows what looks like a blood-stained Punisher with a heavy moustache and beard. The post captioned, "Frank Castle returns in A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill, May 12, only on Disney+."

When, Where To Watch?

As per reports, it is a standalone special presentation of about 60 minutes. It is set to stream globally on Disney+ on May 12. The Indian audience can stream the special on JioHotstar on the same date.

The release date sits perfectly with the finale of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which started streaming from March 24. The finale episode, accordingly, is set to release on May 5, 2026. This marks a perfect transition from Daredevil to Punisher for all Marvel fans.

Cast

Jon Bernthal is back as Frank Castle or Punisher, as the main lead. Though there are not much details revealed yet, as per reports, The Punisher: One Last Kill is also set to feature Jason R. Moore as Frank Castle's friend, Curtis Hoyle. Reportedly, Roe Rancell and Mila Jaymes will also star in the special presentation.

Plot

There has not been much information released about the story. However, The Punisher: One Last Kill is expected to feature similar gritty, violent themes following the character of Frank Castle. Previously a marine, Frank Castle loses his wife and kids, which makes him seek vengeance in brutal ways.

Jon Bernthal is also set to feature in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing on July 31, 2026. The Spider-Man trailer showed clips of Spider-Man and Frank's interaction. In regard to this, The Punisher: One Last Kill is expected to connect the storyline from Daredevil to Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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