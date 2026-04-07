Rajpal Yadav Breaks Silence Over Brutal Trolling, Responds To Salman Khan's Post

Veteran actor Rajpal Yadav has broken his silence following the viral confrontation at the Chetak Screen Awards. After host Saurabh Dwivedi took a public jab at Yadav's legal dispute of Rs 9 crore, Salman Khan was quick to defend the comedian. However, in a surprising turn of events, Yadav has now spoken up to defend Saurabh.

It all started at the Chetak Screen Awards when Saurabh Dwivedi, who was the host, took a dig at Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case. However, the way Yadav handled the situation was praised by social media users.

While the internet heavily criticized Saurabh for his hurtful remarks, Rajpal Yadav has now broken his silence. In a video posted on his social media account, Yadav has referred to Saurabh and Zakir as 'my younger brothers.'

He said, "Look at this world, the world has wars, the economy goes up and down. Everything is going on. So it's the common man who gets to rot. Cheque bounce scene, struggle, the economy going up and down, we tried to make a skit like that, a general one for the whole world."

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He also addressed how sometimes the message can be perceived differently, as he said, "Sometimes it happens in films, we design scenes, but the audience doesn't always perceive the right meaning. This is cinema."

Referring to Saurabh and Zakir as his brothers, Rajpal said, "Saurabh and Zakir are like my younger brothers. They have always given us respect. They are our pride. We artists, journalists, artists and storytellers are always connected to each other."

Informing people not to criticize Saurabh, Yadav said, "Please don't criticize him or write negative things. Don't hurt his heart. Hurting Saurabh means hurting me. If anything negative is written about him, it will hurt my heart."

Concluding his video, he said, "I love Saurabh, I love Zakir, and I love you all. I am here because of you."

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Salman Khan Defends Rajpal Yadav

Salman Khan defended Rajpal Yadav and took to his social media to support the actor.

Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai .

Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow… pic.twitter.com/CzE86CCYXH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 7, 2026

.@BeingSalmanKhan Bhai, mere 30 saal ke safar ko sarahne ke liye bahut-bahut shukriya. Aap hamesha ek bade bhai ki tarah raasta dikhate aaye hain. Love you, Bhai, Naman! ???????? https://t.co/ayiRTMVwlj — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) April 7, 2026

During the Chetak Screen Awards, Rajpal Yadav addressed the fluctuating currency scenario to which Saurabh Dwivedi had said, "Rajpal bhai, no matter how much the dollar and rupee fluctuate, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain."

However, Rajpal Yadav was seen gracefully smiling through the situation and ignoring it.

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