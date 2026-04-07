Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Rajpal Yadav Breaks Silence Over Brutal Trolling, Responds To Salman Khan's Post

It all started at the Chetak Screen Awards when Saurabh Dwivedi, who was the host, took a dig at Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Rajpal Yadav Breaks Silence Over Brutal Trolling, Responds To Salman Khan's Post
Image: Screengrab from Instagram handles Rajpal Yadav and Saurabh Dwivedi

Veteran actor Rajpal Yadav has broken his silence following the viral confrontation at the Chetak Screen Awards. After host Saurabh Dwivedi took a public jab at Yadav's legal dispute of Rs 9 crore, Salman Khan was quick to defend the comedian. However, in a surprising turn of events, Yadav has now spoken up to defend Saurabh.

It all started at the Chetak Screen Awards when Saurabh Dwivedi, who was the host, took a dig at Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case. However, the way Yadav handled the situation was praised by social media users.

While the internet heavily criticized Saurabh for his hurtful remarks, Rajpal Yadav has now broken his silence. In a video posted on his social media account, Yadav has referred to Saurabh and Zakir as 'my younger brothers.'

He said, "Look at this world, the world has wars, the economy goes up and down. Everything is going on. So it's the common man who gets to rot. Cheque bounce scene, struggle, the economy going up and down, we tried to make a skit like that, a general one for the whole world."

ALSO READ: AA22xA6 Poster Out: Allu Arjun-Atlee Film Teases Dark, Mysterious World

He also addressed how sometimes the message can be perceived differently, as he said, "Sometimes it happens in films, we design scenes, but the audience doesn't always perceive the right meaning. This is cinema."

Referring to Saurabh and Zakir as his brothers, Rajpal said, "Saurabh and Zakir are like my younger brothers. They have always given us respect. They are our pride. We artists, journalists, artists and storytellers are always connected to each other."

Informing people not to criticize Saurabh, Yadav said, "Please don't criticize him or write negative things. Don't hurt his heart. Hurting Saurabh means hurting me. If anything negative is written about him, it will hurt my heart."

Concluding his video, he said, "I love Saurabh, I love Zakir, and I love you all. I am here because of you."

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Host Private Reception In Coorg On April 6: Videos Go Viral

Salman Khan Defends Rajpal Yadav

Salman Khan defended Rajpal Yadav and took to his social media to support the actor.

During the Chetak Screen Awards, Rajpal Yadav addressed the fluctuating currency scenario to which Saurabh Dwivedi had said, "Rajpal bhai, no matter how much the dollar and rupee fluctuate, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain."

However, Rajpal Yadav was seen gracefully smiling through the situation and ignoring it.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Iran's Kharg Island Targeted With Multiple Strikes Amid Trump's Deadline, Railway Bridge In Kashan Hit

Iran's Kharg Island Targeted With Multiple Strikes Amid Trump's Deadline, Railway Bridge In Kashan Hit

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source