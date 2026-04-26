Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees Drop In Earnings, Collects This Amount

On Day 39 (sixth Sunday), Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected around Rs 2.87 crore so far. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 1,130.06 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 1,352.58 crore. The film is currently running in 2,507 shows, with an overall occupancy of 26%.

City-Wise Trends

Region-wise, the film has consistently performed best in Bengaluru and Pune, with these centres leading throughout its run. NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have maintained a steady but moderate trend, while cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Bhopal have shown average and fluctuating footfall. On the lower end, Lucknow has remained relatively weak, with Ahmedabad and Surat consistently among the poorest-performing markets. Chennai, meanwhile, has seen minimal traction overall.

Box Office Journey So Far

The film had a massive start, earning Rs 43 crore in previews and Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. It peaked during the opening weekend, with Day 4 bringing in Rs 114.85 crore and occupancy hitting 76.1%. By the end of Week 1, the film had already amassed Rs 674.17 crore.

The collections gradually declined in the following weeks. Week 2 added Rs 263.65 crore, followed by Rs 110.60 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.70 crore in Week 4. Week 5 contributed Rs 19.52 crore. In its sixth week, the film has slowed significantly, with Day 37 collecting Rs 1.55 crore before dropping further on Day 38.

The first film, released in December 2025, earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, released on March 19, 2026, did even better, collecting about Rs 1760 crore globally. Together, both films have crossed Rs 3,000 crore worldwide.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Film Sees Slowdown In Daily Mop-Up; Check Details

About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 features an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Yami Gautam, and Sara Arjun. The story follows an undercover intelligence agent navigating dangerous missions tied to the 26/11 attacks while confronting larger threats.

Weekly Collection

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

ALSO READ: Tollywood's Delay Dilemma: What Paradise, Peddi, Other Big-Ticket Telugu Films Reveal About Production Crisis

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.