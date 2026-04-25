Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Film Sees Slowdown In Daily Mop-Up; Check Details

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the Ranveer Singh-led action spy thriller, continues its run at the box office but with a noticeable slowdown. On Day 38 (sixth Saturday), the film has collected around Rs 1.10 crore so far. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 1,125.29 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 1,346.90 crore. The film is currently running across 1,248 screens.

Occupancy And Performance

The film showed a slight improvement in occupancy compared to the previous day but remains in the lower range overall. Day 38 recorded an overall occupancy of 13.69% in the Hindi (2D) format during morning shows. While it indicates a mild push due to the weekend, footfall remains limited as the film enters its sixth week in theatres.

City-Wise Trends

Among major regions, Bengaluru led the charts with the highest occupancy at around 28%, followed by Pune at 24%. NCR recorded 18%, while Mumbai and Hyderabad stood at 16% each. Jaipur and Chandigarh both saw 14%, with Kolkata at 13% and Bhopal at 12%. Lucknow recorded 10%, while Ahmedabad (8%) and Surat (5%) remained on the lower side. Chennai had minimal presence with no significant occupancy data available.

Box Office Journey So Far

The film had a massive start, earning Rs 43 crore in previews and Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. It peaked during the opening weekend, with Day 4 bringing in Rs 114.85 crore and occupancy hitting 76.1%. By the end of Week 1, the film had already amassed Rs 674.17 crore.

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The collections gradually declined in the following weeks. Week 2 added Rs 263.65 crore, followed by Rs 110.60 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.70 crore in Week 4. Week 5 contributed Rs 19.52 crore. In its sixth week, the film has slowed significantly, with Day 37 collecting Rs 1.55 crore before dropping further on Day 38.

About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Yami Gautam, and Sara Arjun. The story follows an undercover intelligence agent navigating dangerous missions tied to the 26/11 attacks while confronting larger threats.

Weekly Collection

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

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