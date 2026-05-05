Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar Film Sees Slow Third Week — Collects This Amount

Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is maintaining a consistent pace at the box office as it enters the third week of its theatrical run. The Akshay Kumar starrer continues to attract a decent number of viewers even as newer releases hit the screens.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection - Day 19

On its third Tuesday (Day 19), the film collected Rs 0.65 crore net across 2,191 shows with an overall occupancy of 15.0%, reports Sacnilk. While numbers remain modest on weekdays, the film is holding better than other films of this genre.

The film has already crossed the Rs 144.9-crore India net mark and Rs 172.09 crore India gross. Overseas, it has collected approximately Rs 227.97 crore so far.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Ranveer Film Ends Historic Consistency Streak, Akshay Movie Sees Weekday Dip

Occupancy - Day 19

The film has recorded low overall occupancy on Tuesday so far. Morning shows registered an occupancy of just 6.54%. However, data for the afternoon, evening, and night shows is yet to be updated. Occupancy is expected to rise later in the day, though not significantly, as it is a weekday.

Region-Wise Breakdown

NCR led with the highest number of shows (262) and recorded a decent 11.0% occupancy. Mumbai saw 8.0% occupancy from 92 shows, while Jaipur and Lucknow registered 10.0% each. Surat, with 56 shows recorded, is one of the lowest occupancies so far, standing at only 2.0%. Most other centres, including Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, have remained in single-digit occupancy so far.

Box Office Journey So Far

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 3.75 crore on Day 0 (paid previews). The opening day accumulated a solid Rs 12.25 crore. It also registered a strong opening weekend, collecting Rs 19 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday. However, the film earned just Rs 6.75 crore on its first Monday.

Amid decent but steady weekday collections, the film surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark globally within four days of its release. Week 1 wrapped up with an impressive amount of Rs 84.40 crore.

The second weekend showed a quick boost with Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.50 crore on Sunday. However, the usual weekday trend continued, and the film collected Rs 43.75 crore in Week 2.

ALSO READ: 'Raja Shivaji' Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh's Historical Drama Sees Monday Dip

Week 3 started with the third Friday, collecting Rs 4.50 crore. The weekend continued with Rs 4.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday.

However, considering the genre and new competitors like Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla is expected to see a slow week ahead.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.