Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Posts Good Numbers

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla has performed decently over its first week at the box office. However, the second week did not attract a lot of audience. Despite the slow down, the weekend collections have boosted the film's total collections.

Bhooth Bangla - Box Office Collection Day 10

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, on day 10, Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 11.44 crore across 9,191 shows. With the numbers still coming in, the total net collections now stands at Rs 112.34 crore. Meanwhile, the total India gross collections have been reported as Rs 133.6 crore.

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Occupancy - Day 10

Day 10, being a Sunday, has shown a positive overall occupancy. With the evening and night shows yet to begin, the overall occupancy for the second weekend of the film is expected to rise further.

Overall Performance

The horror-comedy locked in Rs 3.75 crore on Day 0. With a boost on its opening day, the film locked in Rs 12.25 crore. The opening weekend saw a 55% jump as the first Saturday collected Rs 19 crore. Sunday further hiked to Rs 23 crore. This explosive weekend surge provided a massive lift to the film's total box office earnings.

However, following the usual weekday fall-out, the film collected Rs 6.75 crore on its first Monday. Day 5 locked in Rs 8.00 crore, while day 6 dropped to Rs 6.15 crore. Day 7 saw a further dip as it collected Rs 5.50 crore.

These numbers closed the first week of Bhooth Bangla at Rs 84.40 crore.

Day 8, being the second Friday, collected a moderate number, locking in Rs 5.75 crore. The second weekend began positively, with Day 9 collecting Rs 10.75 crore, further boosting the total collections.

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About The Film

The film, directed by Priyadarshan, is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films. It features Akshay Kumar in the main lead along with Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

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