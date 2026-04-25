SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' Panel Sees Low Turnout At Mexico's Comic Con Event, Netizens React

The first global outing of Varanasi didn't go quite as planned—and it has sparked plenty of chatter online. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli and starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, the film recently hosted a promotional panel at CCXP (Comic Con Experience) in Mexico. Instead of just building hype, the event quickly turned into a talking point across social media.

Producer S. S. Karthikeya took the stage to present the film, unveiling exclusive footage and behind-the-scenes glimpses. The session, hosted by ScreenRant's Liam Crowley, also featured a recorded message from S. S. Rajamouli, who spoke about his journey from Baahubali to RRR and hinted at Varanasi's global vision.

#VIDEO | El director S. S. Rajamouli envió un video con un mensaje especial para sus fans CCXP México 2026, donde se presentó un primer adelanto de “Varanasi”… #GENTE

???? Jacqueline Ponce León pic.twitter.com/kvVPGWKLrX — REFORMA (@Reforma) April 25, 2026

However, soon after the event, clips and photos showing empty seats in the audience began circulating on social media. Some visuals also showed people moving around during the presentation, which led to claims that attendees were leaving mid-session. This quickly sparked strong reactions online.

Shocking ????????



Was audience at Mexico comic con walking away during the screening of Varanasi BTS and SS Rajamouli's Address to the room?? ???????? pic.twitter.com/0Y0e2izStj — KBP Reviews???? (@KshitizCritic) April 25, 2026

“This is really embarrassing… the empty seats say everything,” one user wrote. Another comment read, “Why would anyone want to sit through a speech by an Indian director?” Some even went as far as calling it a sign that the film may not be generating enough interest internationally.

This is really Embarrassing, SSR Represented India on a Global Scale and Audience at Mexico Comic con are not giving deserved importance to Varanasi.



The Empty seats conveys everything….. https://t.co/gV0BMFBfb5 — KBP Reviews???? (@KshitizCritic) April 25, 2026

The Global Reality Check for #Varanasi



The Response of Varanasi at Comic con Mexico was Mediocre, The videos are surfacing of Audience walking midway from the Presentation.



The Empty hall with only media persons which were appointed by the Marketing team and what not, want… — KBP Reviews???? (@KshitizCritic) April 25, 2026

But not everyone agreed with that take. Several fans came forward in support of the film, arguing that the viral clips didn't show the full picture. Some shared other images where the crowd looked fuller, while others pointed out that many panels at the event had similar attendance patterns. A few also clarified that the so-called “walkouts” were likely just people finding their seats.

Don't do this. Both are Indian movies. They're representing India. Just to promote one, don't badmouth the other. Both movies are going to do wonders for Indian cinema in the global stage. There's no need for such animosity. — প্রফেসর ত্রীলোকেশ্বর শঙ্কু ???????? (@JasonTodd2025) April 25, 2026

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One comment summed up a more balanced view: “Audience is king. You can't force interest—people will watch only what connects with them.”

Audience is king at the end. We can't force them to like a particular content. Its not their job. If it doesn't click with them then it doesn't. As simple as that. They are not bound by morals to give fair chance to every film. Its a matter of taste and liking. — Mudit Das (@dasmmd) April 25, 2026

Written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is being described as a large-scale time-travel adventure that blends mythology, history, and science fiction. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the film is being shot in IMAX format and is mounted on a massive scale. It is currently slated for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027, with reports suggesting it could arrive in two parts.

While the turnout at this one event has raised eyebrows, the buzz around Varanasi itself is far from fading.

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