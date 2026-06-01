Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Tie The Knot In Surprise London Wedding

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner officially tied the knot in a surprise wedding at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Photographs published by The Daily Mail and The Sun show the couple surrounded by a small group of about eight close family members and friends.

Keeping it distinctly fashion-forward, Dua Lipa skipped traditional bridal wear for a custom white Schiaparelli couture skirt suit. She paired it with an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones, satin gloves, and Christian Louboutin heels. Callum Turner wore a classic navy suit and tie. The pair first sparked romance rumours in January 2024 at a Masters of the Air premiere afterparty.

They publicly confirmed their engagement in June 2025. In a 2025 interview with British Vogue, the singer said her engagement opened up a new perspective on life. She admitted she had never previously imagined her wedding or pictured herself as a bride, and hadn't spent much time thinking about what that moment would look like.

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Lipa further added, “I never really understood the weight of it.” While explaining the feeling, she said, “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever — it's a really special feeling.” She also shared that Callum collaborated directly with her sister, Rina, to custom-design the engagement ring, ensuring it perfectly matched her style.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Callum Turner recalled how he and Dua Lipa first met over drinks before a mutual friend's birthday party in Los Angeles.

“We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy,” Turner told the publication, referring to Hernán Díaz's novel Trust. “I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.' I said, ‘So we're on the same page.'” The 35-year-old actor readily acknowledged that the coincidental moment with the 30-year-old pop star was entirely “rom-com worthy.”

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