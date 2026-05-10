Dua Lipa Sues Samsung For $15 Million Over Alleged Unauthorised Image Use

International pop star Dua Lipa has launched a legal battle against Samsung, filing a $15 million lawsuit that accuses the tech conglomerate of unauthorized image use, according to reports.

According to the complaint filed Friday, the singer-songwriter alleges that Samsung began featuring her photograph on television packaging last year without seeking her consent or providing compensation.

The legal action follows reports that Lipa's team initially demanded the immediate withdrawal of the offending packaging. However, the lawsuit claims Samsung refused to comply, allegedly responding to the request in a "dismissive and callous" manner, as per media reports.

Yesterday, Dua Lipa sued Samsung for using her image on TV boxes without permission.



She seeks actual damages of at least $15 million.



She alleges straightforward claims for violating her publicity rights and false endorsement, in addition to copyright and trademark claims.… pic.twitter.com/tUkJ5xg5cn — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) May 9, 2026

The Lawsuit

The filing states, "Ms Lipa's face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever." It further says, "Ms Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use."

According to the complaint filed in a California court, fans on Xreportedly admitted to buying the electronics solely because of the unauthorised imagery. One consumer was quoted as saying, "I wasn't even planning on buying a TV, but I saw the box, so I decided to get it," while another claimed they would purchase the product "just because Dua Lipa is on it."

The lawsuit argues that these reactions demonstrate the commercial power of Lipa's "premium brand", Attorneys for the singer emphasize that she is "highly selective" regarding endorsements and that Samsung's alleged use of her image constitutes a significant unauthorised exploitation of her global influence.

The legal filing includes several allegations, including unauthorised use of protected intellectual property, violation of state laws protecting an individual's right to control the commercial use of their identity, and allegations of false endorsement and unfair competition.

The legal battle between Dua Lipa and Samsung has officially moved to the judicial stage, with the $15 million lawsuit being filed before the US District Court for the Central District of California. Samsung has yet to issue a formal response to the charges.

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