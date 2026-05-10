CMS Bags Rs 400-Crore Contract To Manage 6,000 HDFC Bank ATMs

CMS Info Systems on Sunday announced that it has bagged a Rs 400 crore order from HDFC Bank to manage 6,000 ATMs of the largest private-sector lender for five years.

This is an integrated ATM (automated teller machine) managed services outsourcing mandate under which CMS will also offer solutions like currency forecasting and logistics, and an AI solution, an official statement said.

The deal will help the company increase revenues from private sector banks to 30 per cent by the end of FY27 from the current 25 per cent, said its Chief Business Officer, Anush Raghavan.

He added that the company expanded its partnership with ICICI Bank in the last fiscal and recently bagged a Rs 1,000-crore contract from the largest lender, SBI.

HDFC Bank had a network of over 21,000 ATMs as of March 2026.

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