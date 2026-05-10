Corporate Actions This Week: SBI, Godrej Consumer, Manappuram Finance, Oberoi Realty In Focus

Several listed companies are set to trade around key corporate action dates this week, with investors tracking interim dividends, final dividends, bonus issues, and stock split. Corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues and stock splits are closely watched by market participants as they can influence short-term trading sentiment and shareholder returns.

Interim Dividend

Manappuram Finance Ltd. will be in focus on May 11, with the company fixing the record date for an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. has set May 12 as the record date for an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

NRB Bearings Ltd. will trade with a record date of May 13 for an interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per share. Oberoi Realty Ltd. has fixed May 14 as the record date for an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Among other dividend-paying companies, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. will be watched for its interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, while Kennametal India Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 40 per share. HBG Hotels Ltd. has set May 15 as the record date for an interim dividend of Rs 0.15 per share.

Final Dividend

PAE Ltd. has fixed May 11 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. will be in focus on May 15 for a final dividend of Rs 7 per share. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. has also fixed May 15 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. State Bank of India has set May 16 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 17.35 per share.

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Bonus Issue

Aptus Pharma Ltd. has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:2, with May 12 as the record date. Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd has fixed May 15 for a 1:6 bonus issue, while Dev Labtech Venture Ltd has set the same date for a 1:1 bonus issue.

Stock Split

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd will also be in focus for a stock split from Rs 10 face value to Rs 5, with May 15 as the record date.



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