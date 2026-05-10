Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: SBI, IEX, Muthoot Finance — Check Amount, Payment Date

Several listed companies, including Manappuram Finance, Godrej Consumer Products, State Bank of India and Indian Energy Exchange, will be in focus this week as their shares trade around record dates fixed for interim and final dividend payouts.

Interim Dividend

Manappuram Finance Ltd. has announced its interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, with the record date fixed as May 11. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, with May 12 set as the record date. NRB Bearings Ltd. will be watched for its interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per share, with the record date fixed as May 13. Oberoi Realty Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, with May 14 set as the record date.

Among other dividend-paying companies, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, while Kennametal India Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 40 per share. HBG Hotels Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.15 per share, with May 15 fixed as the record date.

Final Dividend

PAE Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share, with the record date fixed as May 11. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. will be in focus for its final dividend of Rs 7 per share, with May 15 set as the record date.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. has also announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share, with May 15 fixed as the record date. State Bank of India has declared a final dividend of Rs 17.35 per share, with the record date set as May 16.

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Eligibility

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

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