Masoud Pezeshkian Says Talks Not 'Surrender', Reaffirms Iran's Red Lines

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has asserted that the ongoing Pakistan-mediated negotiations do not amount to surrender, reaffirming Tehran's commitment to protecting its national interests and the rights of the Iranian people.

Speaking at a meeting focused on rebuilding infrastructure damaged during the recent 40-day conflict, Pezeshkian said Iran remains open to dialogue but will not bow to external pressure or demands for unconditional surrender from the United States and its allies.

He described negotiations as a means to secure the country's rights while defending national interests "with authority and strength". The Iranian president outlined key conditions for any lasting peace, including recognition of Iran's legitimate rights, compensation for war-related damages, and credible international guarantees to prevent future attacks.

He also stressed that reconstruction efforts would move ahead swiftly, promising to rebuild destroyed infrastructure "stronger than before".

Pezeshkian further said Iran does not seek conflict with neighbouring countries and reiterated Tehran's desire to maintain peaceful regional ties. However, he warned that Iran would respond firmly to any hostile action or participation in attacks against the country.

His remarks come amid continuing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, even as Tehran adopts a tougher negotiating posture and insists on the removal of military threats against it.

Iranian officials have repeatedly highlighted what they describe as a deep "trust deficit" in dealing with Washington, citing concerns over the reliability of US commitments.

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