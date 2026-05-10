Adani Group Focused On Creating Jobs In MP's Guna, Says Pranav Adani, Hails Largest Investment In The District

Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani, while speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of a cement unit in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, said that the group is focused on creating new jobs in the district.

"Our focus is on creating new employment opportunities for the people of Guna district and providing them with a dignified life," Adani said at the stone laying ceremony on Sunday. "This project will provide direct and indirect employment to around 1,500 people. In the coming years, this project will contribute more than Rs 6,000 crore to the state treasury."

Adani emphasised that the real strength of any project is not just in the numbers. It lies in the transformation that it brings to people's lives. The plant aims to create new opportunities for nearby small businesses, transportation, services, and local suppliers.

Calling it the largest investment in Guna till date, he noted: "This project will be completed in two phases, with an annual capacity of 40 lakh metric tonnes. The target is to commission Phase One by 2028. We will execute this project while keeping speed, quality, and the environment in mind. An investment of over Rs 1,060 crore will be made in this project."

Adani also mentioned the Global Investors Summit held in Bhopal last year, where Chairman Gautam Adani pledged an investment of Rs 110,000 crore for the state of Madhya Pradesh. This investment is earmarked for sectors such as Hydro Pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy.

"Today's groundbreaking ceremony marks a firm step towards translating that very promise into reality on the ground," he said.

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In addition to Pranav Adani, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, were present at the ceremony. Notably, Guna district is Scindia's Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking on the project, the Union minister said: "The Scindia family's resolve has always been that development and progress are our true duty... And this servant of yours has completely dedicated his life for all of you. Today, from this stage, I want to thank the Chief Minister of the state, Mohan Yadav."

"Without his support and guidance, this day would not have been possible. Because unless the government's intent is clear, policies are transparent, and implementation is fast, resolutions cannot turn into achievements," he added.

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