Bonus Shares This Week: Aptus Pharma, Biogen Pharmachem Industries, Dev Labtech Venture — Check Record Date

Aptus Pharma, Biogen Pharmachem Industries and Dev Labtech Venture are the companies set to issue bonus shares their shareholders in the upcoming week, according to BSE calendar.

Bonus issue is a corporate action where additional shares are given to existing shareholders. Through this action, the number of shares increases, but the total value of the investment remains the same. The price of the share is adjusted in accordance with the bonus issue; hence, the value of the holding remains the same.

To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders.

The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

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The board of Aptus Pharma had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:2 new fully paid-up equity shares. This means that shareholders will receive three new fully paid-up equity shares for two existing shares they hold. The record date for the same is set as Tuesday, May 12.

Biogen Pharmachem Industries board had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:6 new fully paid-up equity shares. Hence, shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity shares for every six shares they hold. The record date for the same is set as Friday, May 15.

Similarly, the board of Dev Labtech Venture had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 new fully paid-up equity shares. Thereby, shareholders will get one new fully paid-up equity share for every existing share they hold. The record date for the same is set as Friday, May 15.

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