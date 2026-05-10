Iran Reviews US War-Ending Proposal, Sends Formal Response Via Islamabad

Iran has formally conveyed its response to a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict through Pakistan, which is mediating indirect talks between the two sides, according to Iranian state media.

The diplomatic push comes amid intensified back-channel efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Iranian officials said the negotiations are currently centred on ending the war and do not involve Tehran's nuclear programme.

Reports of Iran's response appeared to ease market concerns, with global oil prices declining on expectations of a possible breakthrough.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also held consultations with counterparts from Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Azerbaijan as part of the regional diplomatic outreach surrounding the initiative.

Earlier reports on May 6 said Tehran was reviewing the US proposal, with some Iranian officials describing portions of it as "unacceptable", while dismissing parts of the media coverage around the potential agreement as speculative.

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