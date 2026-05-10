Who Is Urvil Patel? CSK Batter Equals IPL Record For Fastest 50, Holds Up Emotional 'For You Papa' Message

Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel produced one of the most explosive innings in IPL history on Saturday, May 10 hammering 65 off just 23 deliveries against Lucknow Super Giants in a breathtaking assault that rewrote multiple IPL records.

Chasing 204, Urvil walked in at No. 3 after Sanju Samson departed for 28 in the fourth over. What followed was an all-out assault on the LSG attack to turn a steep chase into a reasonable target.

After taking a single off his first ball against Digvesh Rathi, Urvil launched into pacer Avesh Khan in the next over, smashing three consecutive sixes over the leg side to instantly seize momentum.

The carnage intensified in the sixth over against Digvesh. Urvil hammered the spinner for 25 runs, including three towering sixes, one a 98-metre hit, and a boundary through sweeper cover. At one stage, he had raced to 42 runs from just nine balls, setting a new IPL record for the most runs scored after a batter's first 10 deliveries. The previous best was 41* set by AB de Villiers and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe Left Out Of El Clasico As Real Madrid Travel Without Eight First-Team Stars

He eventually reached his half-century in just 13 balls with a calm single through point off Mohammed Shami, equalling Yashasvi Jaiswal's record for the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history.

The innings also saw Urvil become the first player in IPL history to hit six sixes within the first eight balls of an innings.

His final numbers underlined the scale of the assault: 65 runs off 23 balls, including two fours and eight sixes, at a strike rate of 282.60.

Once he reached the landmark, Urvil celebrated with a touching tribute. Pulling a handwritten note from his pocket, he revealed a message that read: “This is for you papa”, alongside text written in Gujarati.

Urvil's innings finally ended on 65 when he miscued a slower delivery from Shahbaz Ahmed towards deep extra cover, where Avesh Khan completed the catch. By then, however, CSK had taken complete control of the chase.

Who is Urvil Patel?

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was born in Kahipur, a village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, and has steadily built a reputation as one of India's cleanest T20 ball-strikers.

He began his domestic cricket journey with Baroda, representing the state across Under-14, Under-16 and Under-19 levels before making his senior T20 and List A debuts in 2018. Seeking more opportunities, he later switched to Gujarat, where his aggressive batting style turned him into one of the most feared hitters on the domestic circuit.

Before his IPL breakthrough, Urvil had already produced extraordinary numbers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

During the 2024-25 season, he smashed a 28-ball century against Tripura, the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian and the second-fastest overall in world cricket. A season later, he backed it up with another remarkable hundred off just 31 deliveries against Services.

Those knocks mean Urvil now owns two of the three fastest T20 centuries by an Indian batter.

Despite his domestic exploits, opportunities at IPL level initially proved limited. He was part of the Gujarat Titans setup in IPL 2023 but did not play a match. He then went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction before Chennai Super Kings signed him later that season as an injury replacement for Vansh Bedi for Rs 30 lakh.

After showing flashes of his hitting ability with a 19-ball 37 against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, Urvil has now delivered the innings that could define his career trajectory and perhaps mark the arrival of CSK's next major batting star.

ALSO READ: RCB vs MI Live Streaming: Check Raipur Weather Forecast Ahead Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians IPL Match

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.