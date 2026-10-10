Dragon Ball Super: Beerus OTT India Release Date, Streaming — All You Need To Know

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is set to premiere in India on Netflix in October 2026. The upcoming anime series was announced by Netflix Anime on October 1, following its release in Japan. The project also had an exclusive advance screening at New York Comic Con on October 8.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus OTT Release Date In India

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be available to stream on Netflix in India. The streaming platform has confirmed an October 2026 premiere, with a reported release date of October 17. The timing of the release has not yet been announced.

Netflix Anime shared a teaser of the series in a post on X on October 1. “The strongest being in the universe awakens—Beerus, the God of Destruction, has his eyes on Earth! Find out if Goku and his allies can stop him in Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, premiering on Netflix in October 2026,” the platform wrote.

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IGN India reported that Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will start streaming on Crunchyroll on October 11 as part of the platform's Fall 2026 anime lineup. The enhanced edition of the anime will be available in several regions, including India, the US, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The teaser shows Beerus arriving on Earth in search of Goku, setting up a confrontation between the Saiyan warrior and the God of Destruction.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus- Synopsis

Produced by Toei Animation, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will feature reconstructed and enhanced versions of three major story arcs from Dragon Ball Super: the God of Destruction Beerus Arc, the Resurrection 'F' Arc and the Universe 6 Arc. The anime was announced at the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event in January along with the news of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol anime.

The story takes place several years after Goku and his allies defeat Majin Buu. With Earth enjoying a period of peace, Goku continues his training, unaware that a powerful new threat is about to emerge.

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Beerus, the God of Destruction, awakens from a long slumber and learns about a Saiyan warrior who defeated Frieza. Intrigued by the reports, Beerus sets out to find Goku. Their eventual meeting puts Earth in danger and sets the stage for a battle that could have consequences for the entire universe.

The series also revisits the arrival of Frieza and introduces fighters from Universe 6, expanding the franchise's larger universe.

The Beerus Arc centres on the God of Destruction's search for the Super Saiyan God. The Resurrection 'F' Arc brings Frieza back into the story, leading to another major confrontation with Goku and his allies. The Universe 6 Arc introduces new characters and fighters from another universe.

Number Of Episodes

The total number of episodes and the episode-wise release schedule for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus have not yet been confirmed.

As the project revisits existing Dragon Ball Super storylines in a reconstructed and enhanced format, viewers will have to wait for an official announcement for details about its final episode count and release schedule.

Dragon Ball Super History

The original Dragon Ball Super anime aired from 2015 to 2018 and comprised 131 episodes, with Toei Animation handling production. The revamped series is expected to present these familiar storylines in an updated format, with a focus on Akira Toriyama's original concepts.

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