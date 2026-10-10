Vvan Box Office Collection Day 15: Fantasy Thriller Slows Down, Can It Regain Momentum This Weekend?

Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan - Force of the Forrest saw a drop in collections on Friday as it entered its third week in theatres. The fantasy thriller recorded a 26.7% decline on Day 15, continuing its weekday slowdown. Can the film regain momentum over the weekend?

Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Day 15 Box Office Collection

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Vvan - Force of the Forrest earned Rs 55 lakh net in India on Day 15, taking its total India net collection to Rs 66.35 crore. Its India gross now stands at Rs 78.77 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film collected another Rs 10 lakh overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 7.55 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 86.32 crore.

Box Office So Far

Vvan - Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1 before collecting Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.35 crore on Sunday. Collections dropped to Rs 5.25 crore on Monday and rose to Rs 6 crore on Tuesday. The film earned Rs 4.25 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 53.60 crore.

In the second week, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, Rs 2 crore on Day 9 and Rs 3.25 crore on Day 10. It earned Rs 95 lakh on Day 11, followed by Rs 1.20 crore on Day 12, Rs 80 lakh on Day 13 and Rs 75 lakh on Day 14. Its second-week total stood at Rs 12.20 crore.

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All About The Film

Vvan - Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia play the lead roles, while Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji are part of the supporting cast.

The film takes inspiration from stories linked to the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Patna and is set against the forests of Central India.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village to sell his land. Despite warnings about a forbidden forest and the goddess Vandevi, he enters the forest and awakens a supernatural force. He soon finds himself facing mysterious powers and must protect his village from a deadly threat.

Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill have written the film, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

Vvan - Force of the Forrest was announced in 2024 and went through several changes in its release date before finally hitting theatres on September 25, 2026.

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