Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 64: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Sees 60% Jump After Telugu Release

Hanuman Ansh maintained an impressive box office run in its ninth week, continuing to attract audiences even three months after its release, when collections for most films tend to decline.

The devotional drama saw a rise in box office collections on Day 64, with its Telugu-dubbed version hitting theatres alongside the ongoing Hindi run.

Here's a look at the film's latest earnings and box office performance.

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Day 64 Box Office Collection

On Day 64, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.20 crore net in India across both languages, registering a 60% increase from its previous day's collection of Rs 75 lakh. The Hindi version contributed Rs 60 lakh, while the Telugu-dubbed version added another Rs 60 lakh on its opening day.

The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 329.18 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 388.77 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

Overseas, Hanuman Ansh has grossed Rs 40.05 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 428.82 crore by Day 64.

Hanuman Ansh Outperforms Major Films in Week 9

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 10.60 crore net in India in its ninth week, surpassing the combined collections of Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 2.19 crore), Dhurandhar (Rs 1.75 crore), Chhaava (Rs 1.25 crore) and Stree 2 (Rs 88 lakh) during their respective ninth weeks, according to Sacnilk reports.

Hanuman Ansh crossed 80 lakh cumulative ticket bookings on BookMyShow by October 8, with around 2.61 lakh tickets sold during Week 9. PVR, INOX and Cinepolis together recorded about 2.58 lakh admissions and Rs 6.60 crore in gross collections that week, report stated.

Box Office Journey

Hanuman Ansh opened in theatres on August 7, 2026, with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 1.08 crore, followed by Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. The film gained momentum in Week 3, collecting Rs 10.40 crore.

Its box office performance improved significantly in Week 4, when it earned Rs 61 crore. The film reached its highest weekly collection in Week 5, bringing in Rs 90.25 crore. It followed this with Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6, Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7 and Rs 29.20 crore in Week 8 and Rs 10.60 in Week 9.

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About The Film

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

The Telugu-dubbed version was released on October 9, 2026, while the film has also arrived in international markets, expanding its reach to a wider audience.

The makers are also planning an international release and have reportedly discussed developing a game and comic book based on the film.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Week 2: Rs 40 lakh

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 61 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

Week 6: Rs 80.25 crore

Week 7: Rs 44.80 crore

Week 8: Rs 29.20 crore

Week 9: Rs 10.60 crore

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