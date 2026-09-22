Dhurandhar For National Awards 2027? Aditya Dhar Says 'Hopefully'

The 72nd National Film Awards brought Aditya Dhar back to the ceremony, where he joined his wife and actor Yami Gautam as she received recognition for Article 370. The filmmaker also hinted at the possibility of returning next year with his latest film, Dhurandhar.

Aditya Dhar Talks About Dhurandhar At National Awards

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony is being held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on September 22. Dhar attended the event with Yami Gautam, who was honoured for her performance in Article 370.

Speaking on the red carpet, Dhar was asked about the possibility of returning to the National Awards next year with Dhurandhar. He said, “We are here for Article 370. Will discuss Dhurandhar, hopefully, if we come next year also. But today, it's all about Article 370.”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | John Abraham Begins Shooting For Psychological Thriller In London

Article 370 won Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam received the Best Actress in a Leading Role honour. Dhar was associated with the film as a producer, while Aditya Suhas Jambhale directed it.

Yami Gautam On Her National Award

Yami Gautam also shared her reaction to receiving the honour. Talking about the recognition, she said, “It feels great. This is the biggest validation any artist can receive. I think it is the highest honour that's presented to you by your country. I don't think I will ever be able to express how I'm feeling right now. I'm still trying to soak it in.”

For Dhar, this is not his first association with the National Film Awards. He previously won Best Director at the 66th National Film Awards for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Dhurandhar's Story And Cast

Dhar's Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film follows an Indian covert operation in which a spy named Hamza Ali Mazari enters Pakistan and infiltrates terrorist camps to uncover plans against India.

Dhar's latest film could potentially be in contention at a future National Film Awards ceremony, although the filmmaker himself indicated that he would discuss Dhurandhar if he returns next year.

ALSO READ | Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies At 75, Family Requests Privacy

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.