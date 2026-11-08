Fiorentina vs Juventus Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live In India

Fiorentina will host Juventus in a Serie A 2026-27 Matchday 11 fixture on Sunday, November 8. The match will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

Both teams head into the contest after recording victories in their previous matches. Fiorentina registered a 4-2 win over Sassuolo, while Juventus defeated Napoli 2-0 to return to winning ways in Serie A.

Fiorentina are currently 15th in the league standings with eight points from 10 matches.

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Paolo Vanoli's side will be looking to build on their recent win and move further away from the relegation zone. They are also searching for their first home victory in Serie A this season.

Juventus, meanwhile, are seventh with 17 points from 10 matches. Luciano Spalletti's side will be aiming to make it two consecutive league wins and improve their position in the standings.

The Bianconeri also come into the fixture after a 2-1 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar.

Fiorentina vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Juventus will kick off at 1:15 a.m. IST on Monday, November 9.

Fiorentina vs Juventus: Venue

The match will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

Fiorentina vs Juventus: Match Referee

Andrea Colombo will be the referee for the match Fiorentina vs Juventus match.

Fiorentina vs Juventus: Probable Starting XI

Fiorentina: David de Gea; Alex Jimenez, Radu Dragusin, Viery, Joao Mario; Cher Ndour, Nicolo Fagioli, Christ Oulai; Franco Mastantuono, Mateo Pellegrino, Alieu Njie.

Juventus: Guglielmo Vicario; Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumi, Juan Cabal; Pape Sarr, Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners, Kerim Alajbegovic; Randal Kolo Muani, Nick Woltemade.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Fiorentina vs Juventus Serie A match will be telecast live on Unite 8 Sports 1 and Unite 8 Sports 1 HD in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Fiorentina vs Juventus Serie A match will be available for live streaming on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

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