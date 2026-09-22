Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies At 75, Family Requests Privacy

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75, with the family confirming her death in a statement and requesting privacy as they mourned her loss. The family also thanked well-wishers for their love, prayers and support during this difficult time.

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Krishna Mukerji had a strong influence on Rani Mukerji's personal life and acting career. Rani has previously spoken about how her mother inspired her portrayal of a Bengali mother in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, in which she played a woman fighting to get her children back.

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During the 2023 film's promotions, Rani said she had studied recordings and other material related to the real-life story but also drew extensively from her own experiences with her mother while developing the character.

Rani described Krishna as the “most Bengali person” she knew and said everyday memories of her mother, from feeding her children to putting a tikka on them, helped shape her performance. She wanted to bring her own understanding of motherhood to the role rather than simply recreate the real-life story.

Krishna Mukerji was a playback singer and was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, who co-founded Filmalaya Studios. Ram Mukerjee died in 2017.

Rani has often spoken about her mother's role in shaping both her personal life and career. Krishna's influence was particularly evident in Rani's portrayal of motherhood on screen, including her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

The family has requested privacy as they grieve Krishna Mukerji's death and thanked well-wishers for their love, prayers and support.

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