Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: On Day 58, Ranveer's Film Recorded Lowest Single-Day Collection

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has now entered its ninth week at the box office. After having a phenomenal theatrical run, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller witnesses another major drop in number of shows.

Box Office Collection Day 58

As per reports from Sacnilk, on Day 58, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 26 lakh net across 389 shows. These figures indicate a significant drop in both collections and the number of shows compared to the previous day (Day 57).

The total India net collections now stand at Rs 1,144.82 crore, and the total gross collections of India at Rs 1,370.13 crore. Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collections are valued at a solid Rs 1,796.80 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

This is what Day 58 looked like for Dhurandhar 2:

Hindi : The Hindi version, which has been the primary driving force for the film, collected Rs 24 lakh across 360 shows. The occupancy stood at 15% on Day 58.

: The Hindi version, which has been the primary driving force for the film, collected Rs 24 lakh across 360 shows. The occupancy stood at 15% on Day 58. Tamil : The Tamil version contributed Rs 1 lakh from 12 shows. The occupancy reported was 28%.

: The Tamil version contributed Rs 1 lakh from 12 shows. The occupancy reported was 28%. Telugu: The Telugu version also collected Rs 1 lakh from 12 shows but reported a 12% occupancy.

Box Office Performance

The film opened on a historic note with Rs 43 crore from previews before collecting Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. The film registered its highest single-day collection of Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4 with a strong occupancy of 76.1%.

Week 1 ended with a massive Rs 674.17 crore collection, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in Week 2. Collections then dropped to Rs 110.6 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.7 crore in Week 4.

Week 5 collected Rs 19.52 crore, Week 6 added Rs 12.45 crore, while Week 7 closed at Rs 5.58 crore. Week 8 concluded with a total of Rs 3.89 crore, with most days staying below the Rs 1 crore mark. However, the 8th Sunday collected Rs 1.1 crore.

Following the usual weekday drop in screens, collections, and occupancy rates, the film has now entered its ninth week. On its ninth Friday (Day 58), the film recorded its lowest single-day collection so far, along with a further drop in the number of shows. This marks the final stretch of its theatrical run.

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Weekly Collections

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.6 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.7 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Week 7: Rs 5.58 crore

Week 8: Rs 3.89 crore

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