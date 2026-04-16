Bhooth Bangla First Day Advance Booking: Nearly 90,000 Tickets Of Akshay Kumar's Film Sold Ahead Of Release.

Advance bookings for Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla have picked up a strong pace as the film gears up for its theatrical release. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will release in theatres on April 17, 2026.

According to the latest Sacnilk report, the movie has registered a first-day advance booking gross of approximately 2.28 crores (excluding block seats) from over 89,264 tickets sold across 10,785 shows in Hindi 2D format. When block seats are included, the figure jumps significantly to Rs 5.28 crore.

Bhooth Bangla - First Day Advance Booking

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla has seen a significant jump in its first-day advance booking in the past 24 hours. Here is a detailed report on Bhooth Bangla's 1st Day Advance Booking Gross, as per Sacnilk.

National Capital Region (NCR)

Gross Collection [with block seats]: 41.4 lakh [96.3 lakh]

Real Occupancy: 3%

Shows: 1227

Out of 1227 shows, 18 are reported to be almost full, while 24 are filling fast.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla First Reviews: 'Genuinely Funny, Akshay Kumar In Top Form,' Says Taran Adarsh

Mumbai

Gross Collection [with block seats]: 31.63 lakh [63.81 lakh]

Real Occupancy: 4%

Shows: 802

Out of 802 shows, 11 are reported to be almost full, while 18 are filling fast.

Pune

Gross Collection [with block seats]: 9.98 lakh [24.11 lakh]

Real Occupancy: 4%

Shows: 405

Out of 405 shows, 7 are reported to be almost full, while 2 are filling fast.

Bengaluru

Gross Collection [with block seats]: 11.9 lakh [32.18 lakh]

Real Occupancy: 4%

Shows: 318

Out of 318 shows, 3 are reported to be almost full, while 12 are filling fast.

Hyderabad

Gross Collection [with block seats]: 10.45 lakh [24.15 lakh]

Real Occupancy: 7%

Shows: 268

Out of 268 shows, 3 are reported to be almost full, while 6 are filling fast.

Kolkata

Gross Collection [with block seats]: 9.01 lakh [18.55 lakh]

Real Occupancy: 4%

Shows: 265

Out of 265 shows, 10 are reported to be almost full, while 2 are filling fast.

Ahmedabad

Gross Collection [with block seats]: 10.1 lakh [17.2 lakh]

Real Occupancy: 2%

Shows: 611

Out of 611 shows, 2 are reported to be almost full, while 1 is filling fast.

Chennai

Gross Collection [with block seats]: 2.58 lakh [6.5 lakh]

Real Occupancy: 14%

Shows: 62

Surat

Gross Collection [with block seats]: 2.83 lakh [9.83 lakh]

Real Occupancy: 1%

Shows: 359

Jaipur

Gross Collection [with block seats]: 5.21 lakh [10.81 lakh]

Real Occupancy: 2%

Shows: 188

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Mints This Amount

After receiving a strong response in advance bookings, Bhooth Bangla is expected to open with good numbers. Additionally, with no major releases around this time, Akshay Kumar film is set to face only Dhurandhar 2 as its biggest clash at the box office.

Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla, which is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, brings back Priyadarshan as a director with Akshay Kumar as the main lead. Apart from Akshay, the comedy dream team includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, and late veteran actor Asrani. The female faces of the film include fresh talents like Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar. Tabu also joins the cast in a key role.

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