BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Sells Bandra Flat In Mumbai; Check Price And Other Details

Ajit Agarkar, former Indian cricketer and current chairman of selectors, has sold a residential property in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, the property was sold for Rs 4 crore and the transaction was registered in April.

About Agarkar's Rs 4 Crore Flat

As per the documents, the property is located in Jewel Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra West, which is considered one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential areas. The property has a built-up area of 114.15 square metres, which is approximately 1,229 square feet and comes equipped with a two-car parking space. The deal involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 24 lakh and registration charges amounted to Rs 30,000.

Today, Bandra West is one of the most premium real estate markets in the city for its strong infrastructure, lifestyle offering and, obviously, connectivity. People living in the area can easily access key commercial hubs in the city like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Nariman Point and Lower Parel. Bandra West is also well connected through road networks, suburban railway services and the Mumbai Metro. The area is also known for its buzzing social scene, restaurants, shopping destinations, and its proximity to the coastline.

As for Ajit Agarkar, he is among India's most well-known former cricketers. The fast-bowling all-rounder, in his international career, picked up more than 300 wickets across all formats. Following his retirement from all formats of international cricket in 2013, he moved into cricket administration and was appointed the Chairman of Selectors for the Indian men's cricket team in 2023.

ALSO READ: What Did Ben Stokes Do? England Captain Under ECB Investigation Following Nightclub Incident

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.