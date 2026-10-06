Avengers: Doomsday Star Simu Liu Marries Fiancee Allison Hsu At Private Ceremony In France: Report

Avengers: Doomsday actor Simu Liu has entered a new chapter in his personal life after marrying Allison Hsu. The couple, who have been together for nearly four years, tied the knot in a private ceremony.

According to reports by TMZ and People, Simu Liu and Allison Hsu got married over the weekend of October 3 in France. The couple returned to the country where Liu proposed to Hsu in 2025. Details about their wedding remain private, with little information available about the ceremony and celebrations.

Liu and Hsu began dating in 2022 and made their relationship public on Instagram in November that year. They made their red-carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Violent Night a week later.

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In May 2025, Liu proposed to Hsu in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop. Following their engagement, pop star Taylor Swift congratulated the couple, as Hsu is a fan of the singer. Swift's music has also been part of several important moments in their relationship.

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Who Is Allison Hsu?

Hsu is the vice president of digital marketing at Interscope Records. She has been associated with the company since 2017, having started her career there as an intern before moving into her current position.

Liu has previously spoken about the relationship and the role Hsu has played in his life. In an interview with People, the actor said he feels supported, cared for and challenged by her. He also highlighted the importance of partners supporting each other in a healthy relationship.

Simu Liu's Upcoming Projects

Liu has had a busy 2026 professionally. He produced the spy thriller The Copenhagen Test, in which he starred alongside Melissa Barrera. However, Paramount cancelled the series after its first season.

The actor also made his Broadway debut this year. He joined the cast of the popular play Oh, Mary in February, playing Mary's teacher.

Liu will next reprise his role as Shang-Chi in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday. The film will feature several Marvel stars, including Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. It is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 18, 2026.

Next year, Liu will also appear in the sci-fi survival thriller Homewrecker, alongside Allison Williams and Michelle Randolph.

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