Anupam Kher To Bring Jatayu To Life With His Voice In Nitesh Tiwari's Epic Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has added another popular name to its ensemble, with Anupam Kher lending his voice to one of the epic's revered characters.

The makers of Ramayana have announced that Anupam Kher will voice Jatayu in the upcoming mythological epic. The character reveal comes shortly after the makers confirmed that the film will arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026.

The official announcement described Jatayu as a symbol of courage and dharma, highlighting his decision to stand against evil despite the odds. The makers also revealed that advance bookings for the film will open eight days before its theatrical release.

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Ramayana Trailer And Cast

The trailer, unveiled on July 30, provides a glimpse into the film's interpretation of the ancient epic and introduces several key characters. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Ravi Dubey plays Lakshmana, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana.

The trailer opens with Ravana before moving towards Rama's birth and his purpose in protecting humanity. It also features Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Shurpanakha's husband and a demon prince. Arun Govil, who famously portrayed Rama in the television adaptation of the epic, appears as King Dasharatha.

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Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman, is yet to be prominently featured in the trailer.

The project has been mounted on an expansive scale, with extensive CGI and VFX being used to create its mythological setting and larger-than-life sequences.

Rs 4,000 Crore Budget

Ramayana is being produced as a two-part film with a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore. Producer Namit Malhotra earlier revealed that the investment would be approximately $500 million for both parts.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, Malhotra said, “We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally.”

He further explained that despite the scale of the project, the makers were focused on maintaining financial discipline while pursuing their ambitious vision.

AR Rahman And Hans Zimmer's Music

The music of Ramayana brings together AR Rahman and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer for the first time. The collaboration aims to give the epic a distinctive musical identity while connecting its Indian roots with a global audience.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman said,"It's terrifying for both of us. We're scoring something so iconic and so important to the world. So in the promo, I think he had a soundscape; then I took that and added the Sanskrit words at the end and everything. What's complicated is that we're taking something so epic, which every Indian knows, and we have to give them something new. We have to give something to the world-from India to the world."

Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

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