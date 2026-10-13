'Businesses Go Kaput': Why Ekta Kapoor Calls Real Estate The Safest Investment

Producer Ekta Kapoor, also founder of Balaji Telefilms Limited, recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, The Ranveer Show, where she discussed her family's real estate business and why she considers property one of the safest investment options.

Inside Her Family's Real Estate Business

During the podcast, Ranveer asked Ekta about her investments outside the entertainment industry. She explained that real estate was her father's business and that her brother had also entered the sector.

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Ekta said her father, veteran actor Jeetendra and brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, had done better than her in real estate by managing their finances well, keeping costs under control and focusing on affordable housing.

Jeetendra has worked in construction and developed projects in Pune, including data centres before they became widely established. The family is also involved in housing projects in Pune and Mira Road.

Ekta said Jeetendra understands the needs of middle-class Indian families, while her brother brings international data and market knowledge to the business. She also expressed excitement about their ongoing Pune project.

Ekta described real estate as the “big brother of any business” because it can provide financial security. “I believe it is the safest form of investment even today.” She often advises her friends to invest a portion of their money in property.

She also pointed out that several businesses, including textile mills and retail establishments, have shut down over the years, leading many owners to move into real estate.

According to Ekta, property remains valuable because it meets basic needs such as food and shelter, which people prioritise over entertainment.

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Jeetendra's Investment Mantra

Ekta shared how Jeetendra, taught her to save money and invest wisely. “My father doesn't spend much; he focused heavily on saving, and in our house, nobody spends unnecessarily,” she said.

Her father's financial habits came from his childhood in a chawl in Girgaon, Mumbai. Having worked hard to earn his wealth, he believed in saving money and avoiding unnecessary expenses.

However, Jeetendra also believed that savings should be invested to grow wealth. Ekta explained that his approach involved keeping some money in fixed deposits, investing in land and gradually exploring other business opportunities.

She also praised actor Akshay Kumar for his property investments, calling him a “real estate investment guru”.

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