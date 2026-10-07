'We Will Do It': PM Modi Vows For Viksit Bharat On Completion Of 25 Years In Public Life; 10 Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday renewed his pledge to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, saying "We will do it" while marking 25 years as head of government.

He was speaking at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha in Delhi.

A Day For Resolve

"Today is not just a day for memories," Modi said, calling it a day to "infuse our resolve with renewed energy".

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The message of collective effort he spoke of from the Red Fort, he said, was "We will do it".

Recalling The 2001 Oath

Modi said he "never imagined" reaching this milestone when he took the oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001.

He thanked the BJP, the NDA and colleagues who hold faith in democracy.

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Credit To The Public

He called the public a "manifestation of God itself" and said the trust of citizens and the effort of party workers had been his greatest strength.

The experience of 25 years, he said, belongs "to the nation".

Prayers For 140 Crore Indians

Modi said he visited the Shri Vinayak temple that morning and prayed for 140 crore Indians, and for the strength to work with greater energy.

A Lifelong Student

Recalling his school days in Vadnagar, he said he considers himself a "lifelong student" and tries to learn something new every day.

Governance With Saturation

Modi said one of the country's major tragedies was that politics divided society "along the lines of votes". Saturation, he said, means every eligible beneficiary is covered and no deserving person is left out.

On critics

Modi said well-wishers encouraged him, critics taught him to look within, and those who opposed him taught him the power of democracy.

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Swayamsevaks

He said he had "never felt alone", citing countless swayamsevaks he described as guardians of India's cultural soul.

Made-in-India Aircraft

Referring to pilot Smit Machchhar, Modi said the world now talks about Indian pilots and "a day will come" when it speaks of Made-in-India aircraft.

Young India

"Our country has problems, but we also have 140 crore solutions," he said, adding that India's young population is an opportunity that must not be lost.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating Modi on completing 25 years.

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