'We Will Do It': PM Modi Vows For Viksit Bharat On Completion Of 25 Years In Public Life; 10 Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday renewed his pledge to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, saying "We will do it" while marking 25 years as head of government.
He was speaking at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha in Delhi.
A Day For Resolve
"Today is not just a day for memories," Modi said, calling it a day to "infuse our resolve with renewed energy".
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#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi affirms 'We Will Do It', as he vows for Viksit Bharat 2047 (Video source: DD) https://t.co/qarMaF9qED— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026
The message of collective effort he spoke of from the Red Fort, he said, was "We will do it".
Recalling The 2001 Oath
Modi said he "never imagined" reaching this milestone when he took the oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001.
VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "On October 7, 2001, when I took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I never imagined that I would reach this milestone one day, a milestone that is the result of the continuous blessings of the 'Janata Janardhan' (public). Today, I have completed 25 years of continuous service as the head of the government. I express my gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the NDA, and all political colleagues who hold immense faith in democracy. I bow my head in deep reverence at the feet of the nation's people." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026
He thanked the BJP, the NDA and colleagues who hold faith in democracy.
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Credit To The Public
He called the public a "manifestation of God itself" and said the trust of citizens and the effort of party workers had been his greatest strength.
The experience of 25 years, he said, belongs "to the nation".
Prayers For 140 Crore Indians
Modi said he visited the Shri Vinayak temple that morning and prayed for 140 crore Indians, and for the strength to work with greater energy.
A Lifelong Student
Recalling his school days in Vadnagar, he said he considers himself a "lifelong student" and tries to learn something new every day.
Governance With Saturation
Modi said one of the country's major tragedies was that politics divided society "along the lines of votes". Saturation, he said, means every eligible beneficiary is covered and no deserving person is left out.
VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Elections were held for state assemblies and the Lok Sabha, and the people consistently chose me to serve them. Today, I also offer my deep reverence to India's democracy and its Constitution. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the citizens participating in the Sewa Jyoti Yatra. This morning, I visited the Shri Vinayak temple for darshan. I prayed for our nation, for 140 crore Indians, and I prayed for myself. My prayer was for the divine to bestow upon me the strength and capability to work for my country with greater energy, to serve my fellow citizens. Whatever I am today, wherever I stand, and in whatever role I serve, the biggest contribution belongs to the 'janata janardhan.' For me, the public is a manifestation of God itself. The trust of hundreds of millions of countrymen and the tireless effort of millions of party workers has been my greatest strength." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026
On critics
Modi said well-wishers encouraged him, critics taught him to look within, and those who opposed him taught him the power of democracy.
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Swayamsevaks
He said he had "never felt alone", citing countless swayamsevaks he described as guardians of India's cultural soul.
Made-in-India Aircraft
Referring to pilot Smit Machchhar, Modi said the world now talks about Indian pilots and "a day will come" when it speaks of Made-in-India aircraft.
Young India
"Our country has problems, but we also have 140 crore solutions," he said, adding that India's young population is an opportunity that must not be lost.
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating Modi on completing 25 years.
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