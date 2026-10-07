From Japan PM To Union Ministers, Leaders Congratulate PM Modi On 25 Years In Public Life

Leaders from India and abroad congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as he completed 25 years as head of government, a run that began when he was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001.
The messages, posted on X, came a day after the Union Cabinet passed a resolution praising what it called his "unbroken leadership".
Japan's Takaichi Cites Strategic Ties
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post, translated from Japanese, that Modi had shown "outstanding political leadership" and raised India's standing internationally.
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本日、モディ首相（@narendramodi）の首長在職25周年に際し、心からお祝い申し上げます。 インドの社会と国家の発展に長年尽力され、2001年以降は首長として長きにわたり卓越した政治的リーダーシップを発揮されてきたこと、インドの発展と国際社会における地位向上を成し遂げられていることに、深い敬意を表します。 また、本年7月の私のインド訪問の際には、大変温かいおもてなしをいただき、改めて感謝申し上げます。 インドの食文化や音楽に触れながら、日印の「特別戦略的グローバル・パートナーシップ」を新たな段階へと導くための施策について、モディ首相と具体的な意見交換を行うことができ、実り多き滞在となりました。 来年は「日印国交樹立75周年」を迎えます。 「自由で開かれたインド太平洋（FOIP）」の実現のため、戦略的方向性を共有する日印で、パートナーシップを更に前に進めるべく、モディ首相と一層連携していきます。 प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के सरकार के प्रमुख के तौर पर 25 वर्ष की अवधि पूरे होने पर मैं अपनी शुभकामनाएँ व्यक्त करना चाहती हूँ। भारत के समाज और राष्ट्र के विकास को साकार करने के लिए वे वर्षों से प्रयास करते आए हैं और सन् 2001 से अपने उत्कृष्ट राजनीतिक नेतृत्व से सरकार के प्रमुख के पद संभालते आए हैं। उन्होंने भारत के विकास को गति देने के साथ ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी भारत की प्रतिष्ठा को नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाया। इन सारी उपलब्धियों के लिए, मैं एक साथी राजनीतिज्ञ के रूप में सम्मान भावना व्यक्त करती हूँ। मैं फिर से प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का आभार व्यक्त करना चाहती हूँ कि इस जुलाई में मेरी भारत यात्रा के दौरान मुझे उनका बेहद गर्मजोशी भरा स्वागत मिला। भारत की खाद्य संस्कृति और संगीत का अनुभव करते हुए, मुझे जापान-भारत की "विशेष रणनीतिक और वैश्विक साझेदारी" को अगले स्तर तक ले जाने के लिए उनके साथ ठोस कदमों पर विचार-विमर्श करने का शुभ अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। मेरी भारत यात्रा बहुत ही फलदायी रही। अगले वर्ष जापान-भारत राजनयिक संबंधों की स्थापना की 75वीं वर्षगाँठ है। मुक्त एवं खुले हिन्द-प्रशांत क्षेत्र (FOIP) को साकार करने हेतु मैं प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के साथ मिलकर काम करना चाहती हूँ ताकि रणनीतिक दिशा को साझा करने वाले जापान तथा भारत मिलकर हमारी साझेदारी को और आगे बढ़ाया जा सके।— 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) October 7, 2026
She thanked him for the hospitality during her July visit to India and said the two sides had held concrete talks on taking their "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" to a new stage.
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She added that next year marks 75 years of diplomatic relations and that both nations would work towards a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific".
Rajnath Singh, VP Stress Welfare And Growth
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi had served 13 years as Gujarat chief minister and 12 as prime minister, calling the journey "synonymous with national service, good governance, and public welfare".
आज प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के सार्वजनिक जीवन के 25 वर्ष पूरे हो रहे हैं। पहले गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में 13 वर्ष और अब भारत के प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में पिछले 12 वर्षों से मोदी जी निरंतर जनसेवा में समर्पित हैं। मैं मोदी जी को इस सफल यात्रा के लिए हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ। 7 अक्टूबर 2001 को गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शुरू हुई उनकी यात्रा राष्ट्रसेवा, सुशासन और जनकल्याण का पर्याय बन चुकी है। इस पूरी यात्रा का मूल मंत्र हमेशा ‘राष्ट्र प्रथम, सदैव प्रथम' रहा है। मोदी जी के दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में जनकल्याणकारी कार्यों का अभूतपूर्व विस्तार हुआ है और करोड़ों लोगों को घर, पानी, शौचालय, गैस कनेक्शन और बैंकिंग जैसी मूलभूत सुविधाएँ मिली हैं। आज हम ‘एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' के मंत्र के साथ ‘विकसित भारत' के संकल्प को पूरा करने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में सुशासन को मजबूती मिली है और भारत हर क्षेत्र में आत्मनिर्भरता की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहा है। आज हम विश्व की चौथी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बन चुके हैं और विकास भी अधिक समावेशी हुआ है। युवाओं के लिए रोजगार और नए अवसर बढ़े हैं, उद्यमशीलता और स्टार्ट-अप्स को बढ़ावा मिला है तथा नवाचार के लिए नए अवसरों का सृजन हुआ है। आज, देश की आंतरिक सुरक्षा को मजबूत करने के साथ-साथ बाहरी खतरों का भी दृढ़ता से सामना किया जा रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की 25 वर्षों की राष्ट्रसेवा की यह यात्रा हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणादायी है। यह 25 वर्ष उनकी यात्रा का एक पड़ाव हैं, पूर्ण विराम नहीं। मेरी कामना है कि आने वाले वर्षों में भी हम उनके दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में ‘जनसेवा ही प्रभुसेवा' के संकल्प के साथ नई ऊर्जा और समर्पण से राष्ट्रसेवा के पथ पर आगे बढ़ते रहें।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 7, 2026
He said India had become the world's fourth largest economy and that internal security had strengthened while external threats were being "firmly confronted".
The Vice-President's official account described Modi's greatest achievement as lifting 25 crore people out of extreme poverty, and wished him good health as he works towards a developed India by 2047.
Heartiest greetings and warm wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on completing 25 years of service to the Nation as Head of Government. Your journey as Pradhan Sevak has transformed the vision of inclusive development into a nationwide mission, guided by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas. Across my visits to States and Union Territories, I have witnessed Bharat's visible transformation through improved connectivity, digital advancement, expanding opportunities and inclusive development. The greatest achievement of your visionary leadership is liberating 25 crore people from extreme poverty. It is a landmark historical achievement that human history can never forget. May the Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and strength as you continue to serve Bharat on its journey towards an inclusive, prosperous and Viksit Bharat by 2047. @narendramodi— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 7, 2026
Naidu Writes In The Hindu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said "leadership matters" and credited Modi with clarity of vision, discipline and an ability to execute.
In my 48 years in public life, I have seen governments change, economies transform, technologies disrupt the world and leaders rise and fall. One lesson has only become clearer with time: leadership matters. As Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji completes 25 uninterrupted years in executive office, I reflect on what makes his journey exceptional - clarity of vision, integrity, discipline, attention to detail and, above all, the ability to execute. Through a pandemic, wars, geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change, India has remained steady at the wheel. We have expanded infrastructure at an unprecedented pace, strengthened welfare delivery, embraced technology, encouraged enterprise and emerged with greater confidence on the world stage. Few leaders get the opportunity to shape a generation. Rarer still are those who help shape the destiny of a nation. I'm delighted to present my opinion piece today in @the_hindu on Prime Minister Modi Ji's 25 years of leadership and the transformation of India. https://t.co/FxfJYhyPBW— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 7, 2026
In an opinion piece in The Hindu, he cited a rise in highway length and the expansion of airports, renewable energy and digital public infrastructure.
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BJP Leaders Mark The Day
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa called Modi's leadership "a symbol of India's self-respect". Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol shared a graphic putting the tenure at 25 years, 300 months and 9,131 days.
2001 में गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में 'राष्ट्र प्रथम' की भावना और जनसेवा के संकल्प के साथ शुरु हुआ मोदी जी का सफर आज विगत 25 सालों से लगातार जारी है।। 25 सालों का यह नेतृत्व भारत के आत्मगौरव का प्रतीक है। #25YearsOfSeva https://t.co/ZyoG7oJP6Y— Dr Prem Chand Bairwa (@DrPremBairwa) October 7, 2026
Modi also offered prayers at the Sri Vinayaka Mandir in Delhi.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Vinayaka Mandir in Delhi The PM has completed 25 years in public life today. (Video source: DD) https://t.co/4n4MwgnxvU— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026
What The Cabinet Resolution Said
The Cabinet resolution, issued by PIB Delhi, cited three Gujarat mandates and three successive Lok Sabha wins.
It pointed to about 60 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 3.5 crore Lakhpati Didis and a rise in public capital expenditure from Rs 2 lakh crore to over Rs 12 lakh crore.
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