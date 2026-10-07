From Japan PM To Union Ministers, Leaders Congratulate PM Modi On 25 Years In Public Life

Leaders from India and abroad congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as he completed 25 years as head of government, a run that began when he was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001.

The messages, posted on X, came a day after the Union Cabinet passed a resolution praising what it called his "unbroken leadership".

Japan's Takaichi Cites Strategic Ties

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post, translated from Japanese, that Modi had shown "outstanding political leadership" and raised India's standing internationally.

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She thanked him for the hospitality during her July visit to India and said the two sides had held concrete talks on taking their "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" to a new stage.

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She added that next year marks 75 years of diplomatic relations and that both nations would work towards a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific".

Rajnath Singh, VP Stress Welfare And Growth

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi had served 13 years as Gujarat chief minister and 12 as prime minister, calling the journey "synonymous with national service, good governance, and public welfare".

He said India had become the world's fourth largest economy and that internal security had strengthened while external threats were being "firmly confronted".

The Vice-President's official account described Modi's greatest achievement as lifting 25 crore people out of extreme poverty, and wished him good health as he works towards a developed India by 2047.

Naidu Writes In The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said "leadership matters" and credited Modi with clarity of vision, discipline and an ability to execute.

In an opinion piece in The Hindu, he cited a rise in highway length and the expansion of airports, renewable energy and digital public infrastructure.

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BJP Leaders Mark The Day

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa called Modi's leadership "a symbol of India's self-respect". Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol shared a graphic putting the tenure at 25 years, 300 months and 9,131 days.

Modi also offered prayers at the Sri Vinayaka Mandir in Delhi.

What The Cabinet Resolution Said

The Cabinet resolution, issued by PIB Delhi, cited three Gujarat mandates and three successive Lok Sabha wins.

It pointed to about 60 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 3.5 crore Lakhpati Didis and a rise in public capital expenditure from Rs 2 lakh crore to over Rs 12 lakh crore.

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