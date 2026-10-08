'We All Have To Go Someday’: What Nana Patekar Said On Life In Last Public Appearance 4 Days Before Death

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has passed away at the age of 75. He was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, on Thursday morning, according to reports. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Just four days before his untimely demise, Patekar spoke about mortality and the importance of making the most of one's life while addressing a social event in Goa. He remarked that everyone has to go someday and "I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow.”

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Patekar's remarks have gained significance following his death in Goa on Thursday. The actor is suspected to have suffered a heart attack, while his body was taken to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji for a postmortem examination, PTI reported.

Patekar was addressing a function of Samraat Club International at Dona Paula near Panaji in Goa on October 4, during which he also remembered his friend and former Goa chief minister, late Manohar Parrikar.

"We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow. That time comes in the life of everyone. But before that time comes (we have to think, whether), am I able to do what I want to do? Have I made the effort?," Patekar said.

Addressing the gathering at Dona Paula, Patekar remembered former CM Parrikar as his friend. "Parrikar was a person about whom one could be proud. He was younger than me. I am now 76, and will turn 77. But he was such a great person that one had to look up to him," the actor said.

"We are fortunate that such a person was born here. These are people who lived their lives as if they had taken up a mission," he noted. Patekar said that to accomplish so much before leaving this world, one must have that drive.

Following the event, Patekar joined a local troupe and played the traditional "shamel", a musical instrument associated with Goa. He also participated in a performance of "dekhni", a traditional Goan dance form.

The veteran actor's death came just days after that appearance in Goa, where his remarks about the uncertainty of tomorrow now stand out as a poignant reflection on life and mortality.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday announced that veteran actor Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema.

The Devendra Fadnavis government took the decision considering Patekar's unparalleled contribution to the fields of Marathi theatre and Marathi and Hindi cinema, Shelar said.

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