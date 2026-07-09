Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears 50%; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For July 9

Two of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai continue to overflow while the remaining recorded further surge in their levels following continued rain in the region. The data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday showed that the seven lakes stood at 48.59% of their total capacity of 14.47 million litres. They collectively held live useful storage stock of 7,03,260 million litres.

Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna lakes are based in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik. Days of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts has helped replenish the water levels in these reservoirs. In the last 24 hours, there has been a 7.23% increase in the water stock, the data showed.

The data for individual lakes showed that Vihar and Tulsi lakes continued to overflow after first reaching 100% capacity on July 7. Upper Vaitarna stood at 26.88% capacity, Modak Sagar at 82.66%, Middle Vaitarna at 42.12%, Tansa Lake at 77.48%, and Bhatsa at 42.68%.

The accumulation of rainfall in the catchment areas of these reservoirs has helped in increasing their levels. According to the BMC, these lakes received between 33 to 160 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

More rain during the monsoon season is expected to push their levels further.

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Weather In Mumbai Today:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik on Thursday, warning of “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) with heavy rainfall at isolated places.”

This means that people in Mumbai and nearby coastal regions may continue to experience intermittent rain activity. The city has come to a standstill over the past few days after receiving almost an entire month's worth of rainfall in just the first seven days of July. The Colaba observatory recorded 791 mm of rain, crossing its average rainfall for the whole of July. Santacruz received 879 mm downpour during this period.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Mumbai Rains Live Updates: State Battles Severe Waterlogging, Landslides, Disrupted Train Services

According to the IMD, today's heavy rainfall will be followed by light to moderate showers on Friday and light rain over the weekend. While the slowdown may bring relief to residents grappling with waterlogging, traffic snarls and other rain-related disruptions, it is also likely to slow the replenishment pace of the city's remaining lakes.

High Tide Alert:

The BMC has warned residents about moderate rain across the city and suburbs, with heavy rain expected at isolated locations on July 9, accompanied by strong winds.

A high tide alert has been issued as the evening high tide is expected at 6:09 p.m., reaching 3.62 metres. The low tide is expected to occur at 12:29 p.m. at 2.32 metres. As per the BMC, the next low tide is expected at 1:06 a.m. on July 10, measuring 1.14 metres.

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