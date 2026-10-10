Watch | Schoolboy Pleads To Lift Vada Pav Ban, Tukaram Mundhe's Patient Reply Goes Viral

A schoolboy's request to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to bring back vada pav to school canteens has gone viral on social media. The exchange comes days after Mundhe led Maharashtra FDA enforced a statewide ban on deep-fried snacks and other unhealthy food items in school canteens and within a 50-metre radius of schools.

In a video shared on Instagram by user Indraneil Manaspure, Mundhe is seen interacting with a young schoolboy who asks him about the ban.

“Vada pav has been banned in schools, but my friends and I want it back. What do you have to say?” the boy asked.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In response, Mundhe smiles and explains the importance of healthy eating. “Our life won't stop if we don't eat vada pav. In fact, if you eat good, nutritious food, you will grow much better,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mumbai FDA Crackdown: La Pinoz Pizza, Nawab Juice Centre Among 10 Food Licenses Suspended

The FDA commissioner also advised students to avoid deep-fried snacks, stating that they have little nutritional value. He encourages them to follow a protein-rich diet to support their growth and development.

The conversation then turns to Chinese street food, with the boy asking Mundhe about it. The commissioner warns him about the potential risks associated with artificial colours and chemicals in some food items and encourages students to prioritise health over taste.

Mundhe announced a statewide ban on deep-fried snacks such as vada pav and samosas, burgers and aerated drinks in school canteens and within a 50-metre radius of educational institutions. The directive aims to encourage healthier eating habits among students and help combat childhood obesity.

Following the directive, school canteens are replacing unhealthy snacks with healthier alternatives, including idli, dosa, poha, upma, fresh fruits and buttermilk. Parents are also being encouraged to pack home-cooked meals in their children's school tiffins.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rat In Dosa Case: Two Sisters Booked Over Alleged Rs 25 Lakh Extortion

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.