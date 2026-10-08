Mumbai Rat In Dosa Case: Two Sisters Booked Over Alleged Rs 25 Lakh Extortion

A bizarre food complaint involving an alleged rat found in a masala dosa at a Borivli restaurant has escalated into an alleged extortion case, with Mumbai Police booking two sisters for reportedly demanding money from the eatery's owner, according to a report.

The incident occurred on September 24, when sisters Mansi and Kinjal visited the restaurant with their relatives, The Times of India reported

The situation reportedly escalated after one of the family members spotted what appeared to be a rat in the dosa. The ensuing dispute prompted the family to alert the police, who arrived at the restaurant. A video purportedly showing the rodent in the food surfaced on social media two days later and went viral.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Shagun, Tardeo Lunch Home, Johar-E-Islam Among 11 In Mumbai To Face FDA Heat

The incident also prompted action from the Food and Drug Administration, which suspended the restaurant's licence on September 28.

According to police, the restaurant owner subsequently received calls from the sisters, who allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh as compensation. During a meeting, the sisters claimed that their relative's health had deteriorated after consuming the food and that the money was required for medical treatment and related expenses.

The restaurant owner allegedly told them that he could not arrange the amount. The demand was subsequently negotiated down to Rs 7 lakh, police said. The hotelier eventually paid Rs 1 lakh but alleged that the sisters continued contacting him and demanding payment of the remaining amount.

The restaurant owner later approached the Borivli Police, following which an FIR was registered against the two sisters on October 5 on charges related to alleged extortion. Police said the investigation is underway and that the claims made by both parties will be verified.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged discovery of the rat, the subsequent social media video and the monetary demands are also being examined, according to the report.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra FDA Cancels Three Cadila Pharma Licences Over Aciloc, Aciloc+ Drug Mix-Up Risk

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.