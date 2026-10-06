Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Shagun, Tardeo Lunch Home, Johar-E-Islam Among 11 In Mumbai To Face FDA Heat

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took action against 11 hotels, restaurants, caterers and bakeries in Mumbai Division for alleged violations involving food safety, hygiene, storage and documentation.

The establishments include Nom Nom Restaurants, Mumma's Kitchen, Chhotus Kitchen, Satkar Caterers, Suraj Lama Momos, Tardeo Lunch Home, Shagun Veg Restaurant, Roshan Bakery, Johar-E-Islam Hotel, Mister Momo King and Bharat Coffee House.

The FDA has stepped up its enforcement drive across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Solapur, taking action against food businesses over alleged safety and hygiene violations, milk adulteration, artificial fruit ripening and the sale and transportation of prohibited food products.

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The action, outlined in an FDA press note issued on October 6, includes seizures worth crores of rupees, destruction of adulterated milk, registration of FIRs and suspension of licences and registration certificates of food establishments.

The FDA said eight licences were suspended and three registration certificates were suspended.

Inspection teams reported several lapses, including improper refrigeration, uncovered food, flies and insects, open dustbins, inadequate pest-control measures, poor worker hygiene, missing medical and training records, improper storage and the use of rusted or damaged utensils.

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At Tardeo Lunch Home and Shagun Veg Restaurant, inspections following complaints reportedly found uncovered food, improper refrigerator temperatures, accumulated ice, flies and poor cleanliness. Johar-E-Islam Hotel was cited for, among other issues, open raw material storage, clogged drainage, open dustbins and the use of non-food-grade plastic bags.

The FDA has reiterated that fruit ripening by directly dipping produce in ethephon solution is prohibited and warned consumers to be cautious of artificially ripened fruit.

Milk Adulteration Detected In Solapur

In Solapur's Malshiras, the FDA detected detergent in milk samples in two separate cases. At Mahalaxmi Milk and Milk Products, 7,634 litres of milk valued at Rs 3.05 lakh were destroyed, while 9,096 litres worth Rs 3.63 lakh were destroyed at Delivish Agro Dairy Product Pvt. Ltd. Two FIRs were registered after laboratory reports declared the samples unsafe for human consumption.

In Navi Mumbai, FDA officials also seized 1,394 kg of bananas worth around Rs 67,814 from a fruit trader at the APMC Turbhe Fruit Market after allegedly finding bananas being artificially ripened by dipping them in a solution containing BTHILEX (Ethephon 39% SL).

The seized stock comprised 198 kg of Sundari, 498 kg of Elaichi and 698 kg of Khatta Meetha bananas. Three statutory samples of the fruit and a sample of the chemical solution were collected for laboratory analysis.

The FDA said the packaging of the seized chemical appeared suspicious and did not carry a registration number of the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee. A police case has been registered at APMC Police Station, Navi Mumbai, under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Insecticides Act.

Rs 1.29 Crore In Prohibited Food And Vehicles Seized

The FDA's crackdown on prohibited food products also resulted in major seizures across Mumbai and the Konkan Division.

In Mumbai, three establishments were found possessing prohibited food items worth Rs 31.14 lakh. Three FIRs were registered and three people were arrested.

In Palghar, an operation at Charoti Toll Naka resulted in the seizure of prohibited pan masala and chewing tobacco worth Rs 43.50 lakh, along with a vehicle valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh. In another operation at Khadinavde Toll Naka, prohibited gutkha and scented tobacco worth Rs 19.80 lakh and a vehicle worth Rs 15 lakh were seized.

Together, the two Konkan operations involved goods worth Rs 98.30 lakh.