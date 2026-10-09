Mumbai FDA Crackdown: La Pinoz Pizza, Nawab Juice Centre Among 10 Food Licenses Suspended

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has intensified its statewide crackdown on suspected adulterated, substandard and prohibited food products, seizing goods worth Rs 1.09 crore, registering 12 FIRs and arresting 13 people.

The action also covered 53,726 kg of food stock and 6,098 litres of milk and toddy across multiple divisions, while the licences of 10 food establishments in Mumbai were suspended, according to a press note dated October 9. The department also seized three vehicles during the operation.

Ten Mumbai establishments face licence suspension

The FDA suspended the licences of 10 establishments, including caterers, restaurants, dairies, a pizza outlet and canteens.

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The establishments include Huma Caterer at Islam Gymkhana, Milkoze Dairy Products, La Pinoz Pizza in Santacruz, F3 Corporate Hospitality Services at D.J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Narayan Dosa, Golden Star Restaurant, Central Canteen at J.J. Hospital, Paliwal Dairy and Nawab Juice Centre. Abrar Kirana Store was also among the establishments listed.

Inspectors cited deficiencies such as missing or improperly displayed FSSAI licences, inadequate protective clothing for food handlers, absence of medical certificates and food safety training records, unclean premises and inadequate pest-control measures.

Other violations included insufficient refrigeration, poor temperature monitoring and failure to separate raw and cooked food, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian products.

Nashik division accounts for major seizures

The Nashik division reported significant enforcement action between October 6 and 8, with prohibited food products worth Rs 23.24 lakh seized from four establishments.

Four FIRs were registered and five people arrested, while two establishments were sealed and two vehicles seized.

In a separate operation in Nandurbar on October 8, officials intercepted an Eicher vehicle allegedly transporting prohibited Vimal Pan Masala and V-1 tobacco.

The seized stock was valued at Rs 39.47 lakh, while the vehicle was worth approximately Rs 30 lakh. The combined seizure amounted to Rs 69.47 lakh.

In the Konkan division, officials seized prohibited products worth Rs 10.88 lakh after inspecting three establishments, registering three FIRs and arresting three people.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division reported seizures worth Rs 4.41 lakh, while the Nagpur division seized stock valued at Rs 1.24 lakh. Pune division reported a seizure worth Rs 4,005.

Action against suspected adulteration and mislabelling.

In the Konkan division, action was taken against 52,016 kg of areca nuts at Uma Exports in Navi Mumbai, valued at Rs 1.33 crore, over suspected quality deficiencies and packaging and labelling violations.

Officials also acted against milk and paneer stocks in Raigad district over suspected substandard quality and labelling deficiencies.

In Pune, 215 kg of farsan was flagged over labelling violations and suspected quality concerns. Authorities also initiated proceedings concerning 1,484 litres of milk that failed an acidity test and seized 18 litres of toddy suspected to be substandard or unsafe.

In Nagpur, 538 kg of bhagar was flagged for packaging and labelling violations, while 763.40 kg of refined soybean oil worth Rs 1.37 lakh was seized in Amravati division on suspicion of adulteration.

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