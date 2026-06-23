'Want Defence Ties Stronger': MEA On Reports Of India Selling Brahmos Missiles To UAE

Amid speculation that India may export key defence systems to the UAE, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, New Delhi on Tuesday said it wants to further strengthen its defence partnership with Abu Dhabi.

Responding to a question on reports that India could sell BrahMos missiles to the UAE, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have a close defence relationship with the UAE and we want to make these ties even stronger.”

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However, he did not confirm the reported deal and added that the Defence Ministry would be in a better position to provide details.

Earlier, Reuters reported that discussions between India and the UAE over the potential sale of BrahMos and Akashteer systems are at an early stage but are moving quickly.

“UAE has shown interest in a number of our weapon systems including BrahMos and Akashteer. The talks between India and UAE are at initial stages and are progressing fast,” Reuters quoted a source.

The UAE is exploring new defence acquisitions after facing attacks from Iran during the recent Middle East conflict and is looking to enhance protection of critical infrastructure, including the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route.

BrahMos, jointly developed by India and Russia, is among the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles and can be launched from land, sea and air platforms.

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However, any export of the system will require Moscow's approval due to the joint development arrangement.

Akashteer, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited with the Indian Army, is an automated air defence command system designed to integrate radars, sensors and weapon systems for faster response against aerial threats.

A potential UAE deal would further boost India's defence export ambitions, with the Philippines already becoming the first overseas buyer of BrahMos in a deal worth nearly $375 million in 2022.

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