Defence Boost: Govt Clears Rs 2.38 Lakh Crore Proposals; S-400, Dhanush Guns Among Key Purchases

The government on Friday approved multiple defence procurement proposals worth about Rs 2.38 lakh crore. For the Indian Army, approvals were granted for several key systems including the Air Defence Tracked System, Armoured Piercing Tank Ammunition, High Capacity Radio Relay, Dhanush Gun System and the Runway Independent Aerial Surveillance System.

The Air Defence Tracked System is expected to provide real-time air defence control and reporting capabilities, while the High Capacity Radio Relay system will ensure reliable and fail-proof communication in operational environments. The Dhanush Gun System will enhance artillery capabilities with longer range, improved lethality and better accuracy across terrains.

Meanwhile, the Runway Independent Aerial Surveillance System will strengthen surveillance capabilities for Army units, and the Armoured Piercing Tank Ammunition will improve anti-tank lethality.

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For the Indian Air Force, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh cleared proposals for Medium Transport Aircraft, the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile system, Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft and overhaul of Su-30 aero engine aggregates. The Medium Transport Aircraft will replace the ageing AN-32 and IL-76 fleet and is expected to strengthen strategic and tactical airlift capability.

For the Indian Coast Guard, Acceptance of Necessity was granted for Heavy Duty Air Cushion Vehicles. These will be deployed for high-speed coastal patrolling, reconnaissance, search and rescue operations, assistance to ships and transport of personnel and logistics.

The government also highlighted that during the financial year 2025-26, AoN for 55 proposals worth Rs 6.73 lakh crore has been granted by the DAC. In addition, capital procurement contracts have been signed for 503 proposals amounting to Rs 2.28 lakh crore in the current financial year. According to the government, both the total AoN granted and capital contracts signed so far are the highest in any financial year.

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