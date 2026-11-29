A berth on the Vande Bharat Sleeper comes with more than a bed. Meals, a full linen kit and a range of onboard conveniences are folded into the fare, although some costs still fall outside it.

Passengers can choose from three classes: AC First Class, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier. Amenities differ slightly by class. Only First AC is listed with a shower offering hot water.

Meals

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Scheduled meals and refreshments carry no separate charge in any class. Under a Railway Board circular dated January 14, 2026, IRCTC supplies food according to the length of each passenger's journey. That can mean lunch, dinner, morning tea and evening tea, though shorter trips may bring fewer servings. Each traveller also gets a one-litre Rail Neer bottle and a newspaper at no extra cost.

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Menus vary by route. IRCTC's published Varanasi-New Delhi menu lists rice, chapatis or parathas, dal tadka, a paneer, regional vegetarian or chicken main, curd or buttermilk, pickle and packaged sweets.

On November 1, IRCTC began a pilot using specialised cloud kitchens on the Howrah-Kamakhya, Mumbai-Bengaluru and New Delhi-Varanasi routes. Reports say overall meal weight has fallen from roughly 700-750 grams to 450-500 grams, though IRCTC officials say individual item portions are unchanged.

Bedding and onboard facilities

Passengers in the AC coaches receive a bedroll kit: a bed sheet, a pillow or cushion with cover, a wool-rich blanket with cover and a hand towel. Blanket covers are being trialled on the Kamakhya-Howrah service so blankets do not touch the body directly.

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Coaches have USB Type-A and Type-C ports and three-pin sockets, overhead and under-berth storage, and luggage areas near the entrances. Toilets are vacuum-based, with special toilets and berths for passengers with disabilities. CCTV, emergency alarm buttons, fire detection and suppression, and the Kavach protection system cover safety.

What costs extra

Some charges still apply on top of the fare. GST is added separately where applicable, and booking on IRCTC's website may attract a convenience fee and payment-method charges. Free luggage is capped at 70 kg in First AC, 50 kg in Second AC and 40 kg in Third AC, and extra baggage within permitted limits can be charged.

For confirmed tickets, cancelling between 48 and 12 hours before departure costs 25% of the fare, and between 12 and 4 hours costs 50%. Nothing is refunded if the ticket is not cancelled, or a TDR filed, at least four hours ahead.

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