UPSC Announces Recruitment Results For March 2026, Check Full List Of Selected Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the detailed recruitment outcomes for March 2026. This declaration comes after a series of interviews and assessments carried out for specialised technical, medical, and administrative positions throughout various central government ministries.

According to the official announcement, the commission has finalised 14 recruitment cases. The chosen candidates have been informed individually via postal service, while the commission conveyed its regrets to those who were not recommended this time.

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Selected Candidates

For the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Salman Khan, Mani Shankar Tripathi and Aravind B. Rathod were recommended for Technical Officer (Forestry) Grade II. Under the Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Prashant Bhimrao Dhanke was selected for Professor (Chemical Engineering) at the National Sugar Institute, Kanpur.

The Ministry of Defence also saw recommendations for Rakesh Roy as Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer and Ms Pratima Sharma as Translator (Persian), while the Ministry of Labour and Employment had selections for Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical), with Dev Kishan Sharma, Ashutosh Joshi and P. Vijaya Prasad among those recommended.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, selected Ms Kandepu Swapna Sri for Scientist ‘B' (Geo-Physics).

Check results PDF here:

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Vacancies remain due to no suitable candidate

In one case, UPSC did not find a suitable candidate for the lone unreserved post of Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering (Machine Design), at the College of Military Engineering, Pune, under the Ministry of Defence.

The Commission also stated that no suitable candidate was found for one post reserved for a person with a benchmark disability in the Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) category under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

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