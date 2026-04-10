UPSC NDA II Final Results 2026 Out: UP's Parth Kumar Tiwari Bags AIR 1; 742 Candidates Qualify

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC NDA II Final Results for 2026. Parth Kumar Tiwari has emerged as the top candidate, achieving AIR 1 in National Defence Academy examination.

Parth, a Class 12 student residing in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, has achieved the prestigious All India Rank 1 in the exam. He completed his education at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya before progressing to the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun, according to a report from Live Hindustan. His father serves as a teacher at a Sainik School, and his mother is involved in private education.

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Early life

Born in 2009, Parth received his initial schooling in Kodagu district, Karnataka. A pivotal moment in his journey occurred when he was admitted to the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun in Class 8.

Speaking to Live Hindustan, his father mentioned that after finishing his 12th grade in Dehradun, Parth intends to pursue his degree while undergoing training at the NDA in Pune. Following this step, he plans to return to Dehradun for an additional year of training.

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742 candidates cleared UPSC NDA II

A total of 742 individuals have successfully passed the written exam conducted by UPSC on Sept. 14, 2025, along with the subsequent interview held by the Services Selection Board under the Ministry of Defence, for entry into the Army, Navy, and Air Force branches of the National Defence Academy for the 156th Course and the Naval Academy for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Among these, 651 are males, and 91 are females.

The UPSC NDA final results were published on April 8, 2026. The results of the candidates will be accessible on the website 15 days after the results announcement.

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