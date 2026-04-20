UPMSP To Announce UP Board Result 2026 Soon: Here's What Students Should Know

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 shortly, with reports indicating they could be declared before April 25. While the official date and time are still awaited, students have been advised to stay alert as a confirmation can be made anytime.

Once declared, results will be available on the official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Students will need their roll number to access their scorecards online.

UP Board Result Date and Latest Updates

Recent developments suggest that the board is in the final stage of result preparation. The answer sheet evaluation process has already been completed across centres in the state. In addition to that, schools have also uploaded internal and practical marks on the official portal which further brings the compilation process close to completion.

There were minor delays earlier due to pending practical marks for a small number of students. To address this, the board briefly reopened the portal. Now that the process is concluded, the results can be announced anytime soon. In addition to the result date, the board is expected to release details such as pass percentage, toppers' list and direct result links as well.

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UP Board Result 2026: Steps To Download

Students can follow these steps to check and download their results once they are declared:

Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 results link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and other details.

Submit the information.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use.

Pass Criteria For UP Board Exams

To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who do not meet the minimum requirement can take the compartment examinations, which provide another opportunity to clear the exam.

Exam Timeline

The UP Board exams for both classes were conducted between February 24 and March 12. The evaluation process began on March 17 and moved at a fast pace this year. A total of 54.37 lakh students registered for the exams, including 27.32 lakh for Class 10 and 27.05 lakh for Class 12, making it one of the largest school-level examinations in the country.

With results expected to be announced soon, it is important to keep your login credentials ready to help avoid last-minute delays after the result link goes live.

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